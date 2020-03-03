The Campbell and Mount Paran Christian girls track and field teams made history last season.
This spring, they will look to establish championship traditions after each won their respective state titles in 2019.
Campbell won the Class AAAAAAA state title, bringing home the school's first team championship of any sort since slow-pitch softball won in 1994.
Meanwhile, Mount Paran won the Class A title, bringing home the school's third state title after football in 2014 and volleyball in 2018. The Lady Eagles also became the first private school in Cobb County to win a state championship in girls track.
While last season may be a thing of the past, both teams are bringing back plenty of talent that allowed them to show they had what it takes to win on the big stage.
“I do feel like, if we stay focused, we may have a chance to do well this year,” Campbell coach Michelle Lanier said. “We are a bit smaller as a unit, but we still have most of our core strength.”
Campbell’s chances of repeating could hinge on what Ashton Lindley can do. Lindley is expected to contribute in the jumps, sprints and hurdles after winning a state title in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 41.46 seconds.
Junior Mekenze Kelley returns in the sprints after she won state in the 400 with a personal-best time of 53.65, ahead of runner-up Lindley. Lindley and Kelley were also on Campbell’s championship-winning 400 relay (3:45.27).
Senior Camille Trotman also returns after finishing third in the state in the high jump, while Campbell is also counting on good things from senior Lailah Malone in the throws after she finished fourth in the shot put.
Sophomore Zionn Rice is looking to improve on a second-place finish in the 100 hurdles.
Campbell graduated just two key starters in sprinter Jada Alston and Raina Perry.
“There are several younger athletes looking to step up and compete for spots on relays,” Lanier said. “We are excited to test our chances for another win this year.”
Just like Campbell, Mount Paran is bringing back most of its strength from last year.
Senior Renee Dockins returns after winning state in the 100 hurdles (15.09), while Dockins, Lia Sanchez, Angel Ferary and Bella Ferary are back after winning a state title in the 400 relay (49.08).
Also returning are seniors Riley Overton (jumps), Tiana Taliaferro (sprints) and Hannah Cantwell (jumps), and sophomore Lili Watford (mid-distance).
“We have most of our team from last year,” Mount Paran coach Wes Anderson said. “We have a feeling that we are going to fill some posts with the new girls coming in. We will also move around some positions. It’s going to be tough, but I think they have a chance to do it again.”
