SMYRNA – The fourth quarter has been a struggle for Campbell the last couple of games. In the final eight minutes Thursday against North Cobb, the Spartans came to play.
Ahead by three points going into the fourth, the Spartans set the tone by scoring five unanswered points to start the frame before holding on to win 55-49 over the Warriors in the fifth-place game of the Campbell Holiday Classic at Gwyn-McClure Stadium.
David Clark and Dante Harrison scored 17 points apiece to lead Campbell (9-6), and Ryan Ray had a double double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Jalen Johnson led North Cobb with 12 points, all coming from beyond the 3-point line. Alex Acosta tacked on 11 points and 10 rebounds and Evan Daniels finished with 10 points.
“We found some open men and made some open shots (in the fourth quarter),” Campbell coach James Gwyn said. “We moved the ball around, made some open shots, and that was big.”
Johnson hit a jump shot for North Cobb to end Campbell's 5-0 fourth-quarter run, but Campbell increased its lead to 10 when Kaylan Robertson delivered a 3 from the top of the key with 5:30 left.
The closest North Cobb came was seven points.
Campbell also shot well from the free throw line down the stretch, making three of its last four attempts.
With the Spartans ahead by seven points at the half, North Cobb went on a 9-0 run in the third quarter to get back into the game. A 3-pointer from Johnson at the top of the key tied the game at 31-all with 1:40 left to play.
After the teams traded baskets, Clark came through with a three-point play for Campbell during the final seconds to give the Spartans a three-point lead.
The Spartans built their lead in the half lead by going on a pair of runs.
They ended the first quarter on a 7-2 Campbell run that started with Harrison hitting a 3 from the top of the key. He accounted for five of those points during that stretch to put Campbell ahead by five.
Campbell went on to score eight unanswered points in the second behind a pair of 3-pointers from Harrison and Isaiah Stone before a Clark jumper opened a 22-12 advantage.
A pair of second-quarter 3-pointers from Jalen Johnson kept the Warriors in contention.
