SMYRNA -- Campbell scored two runs at the bottom of the sixth inning to beat East Coweta and and win the Region 2AAAAAAA title on Friday.
“It has been a long time coming, and this group of players and the program committed to this day one because it has been our goal to win a region championship,” Campbell coach Jeff Searcy said. “This senior class especially has committed themselves to each other and the program and realized that this is a huge dream and goal to achieve.”
The Spartans (17-9, 9-1) have won seven games in a row and will close the regular season next week with two more games before opening the state playoffs at home.
Going into the bottom of the sixth inning, the teams were tied 5-5.
With runners on first and second, Campbell’s Xavier Jackson brought home Terrence Kiel and Michael Braswell with a two-run single.
“We have shone that we are never out of it through our comeback wins against Parkview and North Cobb. Now we will never believe that we are out of a ball-game completely,” Searcy said. “From a confidence level, I think this group of guys can play with anybody in the state.”
In the third inning, Ryan Gold’s RBI double brought home Braswell to give the Spartans a 1-0 lead
In the top of the fifth, East Coweta (19-7, 7-3) took the lead on Nico Senese’s three-run home run, bringing home John Monnin and Evan Doss.
Campbell answered with four runs in their half of the fifth. Braswell scored on an error, and then Gillen Joachim drove in Gold, Ramses Fultz and Michael Herrman with a three-run triple.
East Coweta tied the game in the sixth on an RBI double by Bryce Alewine’s and Monnin’s RBI single.
“This game was a dog-fight. East Coweta is an unbelievable team and this game was a major league dog-fight. We are blessed to come out on top tonight,” Searcy said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.