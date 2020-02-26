SMYRNA — Campbell’s girls basketball team is back in the state semifinals for the first time since 2011, but Brookwood made the Lady Spartans earn it.
It was not until a defensive stop during the final 4 seconds of the game when Campbell was able to wrap up a 53-50 win Wednesday in the Class AAAAAAA state quarterfinals at Gwyn-McClure Gymnasium.
Brookwood (17-13), which rallied from a double-digit third-quarter deficit, needed to go the length of the court and make a 3-pointer to tie and send the game into overtime, but Campbell forced a turnover before the Lady Broncos got into shooting range.
“This team has grown so much, and you’ve seen them progress from the beginning when they were trying to figure out what their role was,” Campbell coach Randy McClure said. “Our seniors did what they were supposed to do. In timeouts, they kept saying, ‘We got this,’ and one of them said, ‘I’m not losing,’ and they led by leadership.”
Campbell (23-7) will face undefeated Collins Hill in the semifinals for a 6 p.m. tip Saturday at Buford City Arena.
Jameah Alston led the Lady Spartans with 22 points. Sarah Taub finished with 12, while Jaleah Alston added eight points — all coming on the free-throw line.
Diana Collins led Brookwood with 20 points, with seven coming during a 13-0 run that carried from the third quarter into the fourth. Selma Kulo posted a double-double of 12 points and 15 rebounds.
“This is the first time we have been to the elite eight, and I’m proud of the girls for everything they have accomplished this year,” Brookwood coach Courtney Strauthers said. “We didn’t get the result we wanted right here, but I’m still proud of them.”
Campbell appeared to be cruising early in the third quarter after Jameah Alston hit a pair of free throws to give her team a 39-27 advantage, but a third-quarter shooting slump ended up costing the Lady Spartans the lead.
Campbell was 1-of-18 from the field during that the quarter, while Collins was hitting shots for Brookwood.
Collins started Brookwood’s scoring run with a jump shot and later hit a 3-pointer to cut the Campbell lead to 39-32. Amya Durham followed up with a 3 before free throws by Shannon Niles brought the Lady Broncos within two.
Another jumper by Collins early in the fourth quarter gave Brookwood a 40-39 lead, and control of the momentum.
With Campbell now trailing, Jameah Alston bailed her team out by scoring the next eight points.
She came through with a contested layup on Campbell’s next possession to take back the lead and end Brookwood’s string of 13 unanswered points. After the Lady Broncos went up on a pair of Kulo free throws, Alston put Campbell back in front with a three-point play.
Brookwood tied it at 44-all after Niles hit two free throws, before a layup and a putback by Jameah Alston gave Campbell a 48-44 lead with 2:32 left to play.
“What was going through my head was, ‘I’ve got to play for my team,’” Jameah Alston said. “We all say we’re family, and if we’re family, we’re going to play like one.”
Campbell was able to hold on to the lead by getting stops and making enough free throws.
