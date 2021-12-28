SMYRNA -- Campbell used a big second quarter to pull away and defeat Cambridge 64-43 on the opening day of the Campbell Holiday Classic at Gwyn-McClure Gymnasium on Tuesday.
The Lady Spartans (9-4) outscored the Lady Bears 31-9 in the second quarter to take control and will now play M.L. King today at 7 p.m.
Laila Battle scored 18 points, while Nia Bozeman added 17 points and Jadah Gibson had 10 points to lead the way for Campbell.
Jordynn Dudley led Cambridge (9-2) with 19 points.
It looked like it would be Cambridge who would run away with the game in the first quarter as it jumped out to a 15-5 lead, but Campbell managed to cut to 15-10 at the end of the period. Dudley scored 10 of the Lady Bears’ 15 points in the first eight minutes.
Campbell made its move midway through the second quarter as the Lady Spartans went on a 12-0 run to turn a 19-all tie with 4:23 remaining in the first half to a 31-19 lead at the 2:55 mark.
Back-to-back 3-pointers by Bozeman and Battle ignited the run and gave Campbell a 25-19 lead with 3:22 left. Bozeman was then fouled on a layup and made her free throw to make it 28-19, then Marlie Battle connected on one of two free throw attempts and Jaida Fitzgerald scored on a jumper to give the Lady Spartans a 31-19 advantage and complete the run.
“We started out slow, which is not what we want to do,” Campbell coach Randy McClure said. “We weren’t rotating. We weren’t trapping. We just talked at the time out and said, ‘Look, let’s get back to what we’re supposed to do and we just started clicking a little bit.”
Bozeman and Leila Battle led Campbell’s second-quarter surge, with Bozeman scoring nine points and Battle eight.
Cambridge was never able to close the gap significantly as Campbell ended the first half with a 41-24 lead and were up 49-32 at the end of the third quarter.
