SMYRNA — The Campbell girls rallied from an eight-point deficit in the fourth quarter Tuesday, beating Pebblebrook 44-42 in a Region 2AAAAAAA game at Gwyn-McClure Gymnasium.
The win gave Campbell (17-5, 5-2) sole control of second place in the region behind top-ranked Westlake.
The seventh-ranked Lady Spartans got out of their fourth-quarter bind midway through, scoring 12 unanswered points against No. 10 Pebblebrook (16-6, 4-3). The run started with the senior leadership of Jameah Alston, who led Campbell with 15 points.
After Pebblebrook’s Ryli Hagler hit a pair of free throws for a 38-30 lead, Alston answered with a jump shot before coming through with Campbell’s only 3-pointer of the game to get her squad within three.
Sydney Johnson then came through with a putback and a layup to put Campbell in front 39-38. Nia Bozeman followed with a layup before the streak ended with a free throw by Pebblebrook’s Laila Battle.
“Pebblebrook is a great team, and we know that,” Campbell coach Randy McClure said. “It came down to making a few plays, and Jameah just decided that she was going to make plays to help us get the win, and then her teammates filed in.”
Pebblebrook stopped the bleeding when Ravyn Madaris hit a floater to cut the Campbell lead to two, but the Lady Falcons could not get enough shots to fall to re-take the lead.
Pebblebrook had a chance to tie it with 19 seconds left, trailing 43-40 when Hagler was fouled behind the 3-point stripe, but she could only make two of her three free-throw attempts.
While Campbell’s free-throw shooting was not great down the stretch, it made just enough to hold the lead.
With a chance to tie the game at 44-all with 11 seconds left, Hagler could not hit the open shot, and Pebblebrook never got the ball back.
Pebblebrook seemed to be in control of the game when a 9-0 run that started late in the third quarter gave the Lady Falcons that eight-point lead.
Milana Holmes, who led Pebblebrook with 14 points, took over the game. Her basket put the Lady Falcons in front 31-30 before she hit a 3-pointer from the right wing at the third-quarter buzzer.
Holmes put back a missed attempt during the opening seconds of the fourth before Hagler hit two foul shots for the 38-30 advantage.
Hagler, who finished with 12 points, also scored the game’s first seven points.
Campbell started hitting its shots late in the opening quarter and worked its way back before a jump shot from Johnson at the 4:45 mark gave the Lady Spartans their first lead.
