SMYRNA – Four free throws in the final minute helped secure Campbell’s 55-49 victory over Pebblebrook on Friday night.
The Lady Falcons (11-9, 2-5) pulled within 51-49, but a pair of free throws, first by Jaida Fitzgerald and then Chyenne Clark helped secure an important Region 2AAAAAAA victory for the Lady Spartans.
Fitzgerald led the way with 15 points and 10 rebounds, Sarah Taub finished with 11 points and seven rebounds and Nia Bozeman added 10 points. Campbell (15-9, 5-2) can now set its sights on its rematch with McEachern on Tuesday with a potential No. 1 seed in the region tournament on the line.
“The free throws with (Fitzgerald) and (Clark) who are seniors that's what you want to see in a moment like that when the game is on the line,” Campbell coach Randy McClure said.
Pebblebrook had used a five-point run, a 3-pointer by Kania Seymour, who finished with 11 points, and a pair of free throws by Jenice Waldron to take a 45-43 lead, but Nia Bozeman’s layup moments later spurred an eight-point lead to let the Lady Spartans reclaim the lead 51-45 heading to the final minute.
Campbell started fast, scoring the first eight points of the game with a layup by Clark, a putback by Sarah Taub, and back-to-back baskets from Bozeman.
Pebblebrook answered with a seven-point run of its own, highlighted by a five of Iryana Muckle’s 14 points, as well as a jump shot by Nia Morgan, who had 10 points and five rebounds, to pull within one.
A jump shot and layup from Marlie Battle and Bozeman respectively were offset by five more points by Muckle as the Lady Falcons took a 15-11 lead.
With the game tied 18-18, Campbell went on another eight-point run, highlighted by two layups by Fitzgerald, who scored 14 points, and two more by Tai Harvey. A layup by Taub pushed the lead to 28-20.
