SMYRNA – Campbell staked a 10 point lead over Harrison with 3:36 remaining and held on to defeat the Lady Hoyas 48-44 in the first round of the girls Class AAAAAAA state basketball tournament at Gwyn-McClure Gymnasium on Tuesday.
Laila Battle paced the Lady Spartans (14-4) with 20 points. Sarah Taub had eight points and nine boards, while Nia Bozeman collected four points and five rebounds.
Jaida Fitzgerald came off the bench to add six points, two boards and two steals for the Lady Spartans, who will travel to Brookwood for Round 2 on either Friday or Saturday. Cheyenne Clark delivered three points and seven rebounds.
“This game was as tough as we thought it would be,” said Battle, who had 11 of Campbell’s 23 first-half points. We’re a young team, so I’m glad we made the tournament and we’re into the next round.”
Chelsea Lewis made the first of two free throws to put Campbell in front 43-33 at the 3:36 mark, but Harrison teammates Holly Turner and Alisha Foster combined for six straight points to ignite a 9-1 run that closed the game to 44-42 with 35.8 seconds on the clock.
Battle’s court-length inbounds pass led to an easy layup for Taub and a four-point margin with 30 seconds remaining.
Foster answered with back-to-back free throws 2 seconds later to keep the Lady Hoyas within striking distance, but Fitzgerald’s steal down the stretch helped put her on the line where she drained two free throws that put Campbell ahead 48-44 with 19.7 seconds left, resulting in the final margin.
“Those last few minutes were intense,” Battle said. “We have to play better defense in the end. But I’m glad we recovered and gutted it out in the end.”
Foster, who was 11-of-16 from the free throw line, led all scorers with 25 points. She also had five rebounds for Harrison (8-14). Emme Johnson contributed a game-high 16 rebounds, Anna Gernatt finished with 10 points and six boards, while Holly Turner had six points and eight rebounds.
“We weren’t as sharp as we wanted to be down the stretch but that was because of Harrison,” Campbell coach Randy McClure said. “You have to give coach (Terry) Kemp credit. They did a good job pushing us into positions where we didn’t execute well, so hats off to them. We’ll learn from that and try to do better the next time.”
Harrison never trailed in the first period and took a 12-9 advantage into the second quarter.
The Lady Spartans went ahead for good in the final minute of the stanza after Battle’s 3-pointer put Campbell ahead 21-19 with 35 seconds on the clock.
The Lady Spartans led 23-19 at halftime and moved ahead 35-25 with 1:18 left in the period following two free throws from Fitzgerald.
A Gernatt 3-pointer and subsequent layup from Foster trimmed Harrison’s deficit to 35-30 entering the final quarter.
Campbell held two 10-point advantages in the final period before holding Harrison at bay in the end.
“It’s hard to get to the playoffs, so we don't take this for granted,” McClure said. “Getting out of the first round and having the opportunity to work to get better is a blessing. We know these games don’t get any easier.
