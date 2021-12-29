SMYRNA -- Campbell will get the chance to play for its annual tournament's championship after a 59-21 victory over M.L. King on Wednesday in the semifinals at Gwyn-McClure Gymnasium.
The Lady Spartans (10-4) led from start to finish on the way to the victory and moved on to play Woodstock in Thursday's girls championship game.
“We wanted a chance to run through our half-court stuff and really work on it, and this was a great game to do it in,” Campbell coach Randy McClure said. “We were able to get everybody in rotation to see what we know or don’t know, so I was pretty pleased with it.”
Campbell was set to face a tough challenge from a Woodstock team that was the Class AAAAAAA state runner-up last season. The Lady Wolverines advanced to the Classic final with a revenge win against Marietta in the other semifinal.
“That’s going to be a very different kind of ballgame,” McClure said. “Great team, great players, great coach and a first-class program, and they get after you, but it’s the kind of game we like to play.”
Nia Bozeman scored 10 points to lead the way for Campbell.
Campbell raced out to a 14-2 lead in the first quarter. The Lady Spartans took advantage of three M.L. King turnovers -- two on steals by Chelsea Lewis, who drove in for layups in both cases -- during the run.
However. M.L. King (1-9) closed the gap by the end of the first quarter, outscoring Campbell 8-2 to close the gap to 16-10 at the end of the period. Neveah Taylor and Trinity Hardy each had 3-pointers to fuel the run.
Campbell went back on the offensive with eight unanswered points to begin the second quarter and took a 24-10 lead with 4:29 remaining in the first half. After Lauren Prather’s 3-pointer helped M.L. King cut its deficit to 24-13, Campbell outscored the Lady Lions 6-2 -- with four of those points coming from Payton Nicholson -- to take a 30-15 halftime lead.
The second half was even more lopsided for Campbell as it outscored M.L. King 29-6 through the final two quarters.
The fourth quarter was especially decisive for the Lady Spartans, who outscored the Lady Lions 18-2 in the final 8 minutes of the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.