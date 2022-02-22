SMYRNA - Campbell showed why it was the Region 2AAAAAAA champion as the Lady Spartans soundly defeated Parkview 44-24, in Round 1 of the Class AAAAAAA playoffs at Gwyn-McClure Gymnasium on Tuesday night.
Campbell maintained a lead throughout the game and utilized its strength of driving the lane to build a double-digit lead in the first half.
“We are going to play our way,” coach Randy McClure said. “We did get into some foul trouble later (in the game), but we just have to play better in those areas. We have a lot of seniors, and the team will live and die with our leadership. We knew we needed to change things up in that second half to get the momentum going, so the (seniors) came up with a game plan.”
Friday, the Lady Spartans will host West Forsyth in Round 2.
“Now, it’s back to work,” McClure said. “We work on us, and what we do and we’ll see how that fits in with what our future opponent will bring.”
Against Parkview, the Lady Spartans’ lockdown defense forced 18 turnovers and came up with 12 steals.
Campbell outscored Parkview 14-4 in the first quarter and continued that dominance into the second as they went on a 10-2 run led by Nia Bozeman, who scored eight of her 11 points in the quarter.
Parkview cut the 24-6 lead at the foul line late in the first half. The Lady Panthers went on a 7-0 run led by Jade Weathersby, who led her team with 10 points.
Laila Battle, who finished with 11 points, cut the run with a floater, but not before Parkview added a shot at the buzzer to make it 26-14 at the half.
The Lady Panthers continued their comeback as they opened up the third period going on a 7-0 run forcing a Campbell timeout.
The Lady Spartans regrouped by putting up six points to take a 34-24 lead going into the final quarter.
Campbell's fast break netted a 10-point run and held Parkview scoreless all the way to the final buzzer.
