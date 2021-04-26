POWDER SPRINGS -- Campbell scored 11 runs in the third inning on the way to a 14-0 victory over McEachern on Friday to close out Region 2AAAAAAA play.
The win completes the Spartans 3-game regular season sweep of the Indians. Campbell won the first two games 6-0 and 8-0.
The Spartans will host North Cobb in the opening round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs. The teams met one time during the regular season with Campbell winning the game 7-4 in eight innings in early March.
“(McEachern) is a good ball team,” Campbell’s Jeff Searcy said, “They’re a scrappy bunch and it’s hard to beat anybody twice, much less three times.”
The Spartans (18-10, 10-2) started the scoring with John Anagnostis scoring off a wild pitch. Michael Hermann would follow with an RBI single. Terrence Kiel followed with a 3-run home run.
Garrett DeHart had an RBI single, and would later score on an to make it a 10-0 lead.
An RBI triple from Rambo Fultz tack on another run before the Spartans would record their first out on a sacrifice to make it 12-0.
Two more runs would finish the inning with an RBI single from Hermann and a sacrifice fly.
“We came in here with the ever expectation of it being a dogfight,” Searcy said. “So it’s always good to put a big number in the middle.”
Dehart was the first of three to score in the opening inning, followed by Gold and James off an RBI double from Joachim.
McEachern (15-14, 4-8) will open the state playoffs with a series at North Paulding beginning Thursday.
