BUFORD — The Campbell girls fell short of its first state finals appearance with a 54-37 loss to Collins Hill in the semifinals of the Class AAAAAAA state girls basketball tournament at Buford City Arena on Saturday.
The second quarter made the difference for Collins Hill as the Lady Eagles went on a 13-2 run at the beginning of the period to take control of the game.
With the win, Collins Hill (31-0) advances to a Class AAAAAAA championship game rematch with Westlake, a Region 2AAAAAAA rival of Campbell’s which beat the Lady Eagles 60-53 in the finals last year.
Despite forcing 12 turnovers, the Lady Spartans were unable to take advantage of those opportunities.
“I think it’s us,” Campbell coach Randy McClure said. “We made (Collins Hill) turn it over quite a bit, but we didn’t capitalize on the turnovers. We forced 12 turnovers, but we only scored on two of them. If we finished some shots on turnovers, it’s a different ball game.”
It was the second semifinal appearance for Campbell, which made it to the final four for the first time since 2011.
Sarah Traub and Laila Battle scored nine points each to lead Campbell (23-8).
Eton Sample scored 18 points for Collins Hill.
Campbell battled on even terms in the first quarter and ended the period with a 13-11 lead.
The Lady Eagles jumped out of the gate quickly at the beginning of the second quarter as Sample was fouled on a layup and made her free throw to make it 14-13 with 7:39 remaining in the first half.
Battle’s jumper put Campbell back in front 15-14, but that would turn out to be the last lead the Lady Spartans would have.
Sample hit two more free throws to give Collins Hill a 16-15 lead, then the Lady Eagles would expand their advantage with a pair of free throws by Kamryn Collins, a jumper by Assah Inniss and a 3-pointer by Sample to make it 23-15 at the 2:32 mark.
Campbell scored the final five points of the first half to cut its deficit to 25-20 at halftime. But Collins Hill proceeded to begin the second half with a 12-2 run to put the game away.
“Hats off to Collins Hill, they are a really good team,” McClure said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.