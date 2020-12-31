SMYRNA -- Campbell fell victim to big second and fourth quarters by Cass on its way to an 85-60 loss in the boys championship game of the Campbell Holiday Classic on Wednesday at Gwyn-McClure Gymnasium.
Campbell (4-5) kept it close in the first quarter before it got outscored 26-15 in the second period. The Spartans closed the gap in the third quarter, but Cass (8-4) surged again with a 25-12 fourth period to put the game away.
David Clark scored 16 points, while Jeremiah Wilkinson added 15 points and Ahmir Crum 14 points for Campbell (4-5). Wilkinson was selected to the all-tournament team along with teammate Gage Lane.
Zaylan Chaney, the tournament most valuable player, scored 18 points for Cass, while Ethan McIntyre contributed 15, Andrew Glaze 14 and C.J. Pipkin 11.
Wilkinson hit a 3-pointer to give Campbell a 15-13 lead with 1:21 remaining in the first quarter, but that would turn out to be the only lead of the game for the Spartans, who nevertheless kept the contest close through the remainder of the period and trailed only 18-16 at the end of the first 8 minutes.
Cass began to expand its lead throughout the second quarter, with a 3-pointer by Glaze giving the Colonels a 31-22 advantage with 4:10 remaining in the first half.
A 3-pointer by Pipken with 48 seconds left in the second quarter gave Cass a 13-point lead -- 42-29 -- and the Colonels finished the half with a 44-31 advantage.
Cass maintained a double-digit lead in the early part of the third quarter, but Campbell -- aided by Clark’s nine points -- managed to cut the gap and trailed only 54-48 with 1:35 to go.
However, Cass began to regain momentum as Chaney slammed home a dunk, Braxton Benham scored on a layup off of a turnover and Pipkin put in a putback to help the Colonels finish the third quarter with a 60-48 lead.
Cass kept its lead in the double digits the rest of the game. The Colonels steadily increased their advantage throughout the fourth quarter and a 10-2 run -- aided by six points from McIntyre -- took them from a 70-55 lead to 80-57 with 3:07 to go.
