SMYRNA – Campbell will return to the Class AAAAAAA state quarterfinals for the second year in a row and third time in four seasons after defeating West Forsyth 4-1 in a second-round game at Richard McDaniel Stadium on Tuesday.
The Spartans (15-3-2) led 1-0 at halftime and then outscored the Wolverines 3-1 in the second half to pull away for the win and move on to the elite eight, where they will make a long road trip to south Georgia to face Tift County next Tuesday.
“We knew it was going to be a physical game,” Campbell coach Troy Connolly said. “We knew they had size. I thought we prepped really well for them coming into it. I thought the preparation showed. Everything we talked about, they brought, and everything we worked on, we executed. We had one mistake that cost us a goal, so we’ll have to clean that up. The guys that have gotten us to this point – the goal scorers, the midfield, the backline – they showed up tonight. They did what they needed to do.”
Dzenan Cerimagic scored three of Campbell’s four goals to lead the Spartans attack.
“He’s quality and he’s only a junior, too,” Connolly said. “Anytime we have that kind of firepower going forward with the midfield that we have behind him – it’s a fun team to coach. It’s great.”
The game was scoreless for most of the first half until Cerimagic's goal with 8:26 remaining in the first half broke the tie and gave Campbell a 1-0 lead.
The Spartans wasted little time in scoring again early in the second half as Cerimagic scored his second goal on a header with 36:16 remaining in the game to make it 2-0.
West Forsyth (8-8-1) immediately went on the offensive and got a couple of shots on goal that fell short before it finally scored on Jose Hernandez's with 30:46 left to help the Wolverines cut their deficit to 2-1.
However, that was as close as West Forsyth would get as Campbell got a goal from Josh Acevedo with 19:54 remaining in the game and another one from Cerimagic with 13:46 to go to provide the Spartans with their margin of victory.
Now, Campbell will try to improve its state playoff performance of a year ago, when it lost to Denmark 2-1 in the quarterfinals. The Spartans advanced to the Class AAAAAAA semifinals in 2018.
“Starting in 2018, we made it to the final four,” Connolly said. “Those guys, that group really set a benchmark and that’s what we’ve been pushing towards. We dropped the ball last year in the elite eight, we lost to a team that we beat a couple of weeks prior (Denmark). I feel like, because of the COVID year before that (2020), we came in loose. After we went down, I think the guys didn’t realize how much it was going to sting until it was over. So I’m trying to keep that fresh in their mind and understand that it’s loser go home. We’re just trying to build and get over the line.”
