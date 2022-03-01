SMYRNA -- Thirty-two minutes wasn't enough to determine a winner in the Campbell-Cherokee girls Class AAAAAAA state quarterfinal matchup. One overtime wouldn't do it either.
In the end, it was the Lady Spartans who would return to the state semifinals for the first time in two seasons with a 61-52 double-overtime victory over the Lady Warriors. They will face Norcross at the Buford City Arena on Friday.
Cherokee suffered its second straight elite eight overtime loss after falling to the eventual state champion Marietta last season.
“We do not talk in terms of long-distance,” Campbell coach Randy McClure said. “We had one game coming into (Tuesday) that we had to win. Now, we have one more. This team is capable of competing, but when you get to the final four, everybody is good.”
It was senior Laila Battle who led the way Tuesday night, especially in crunch time. Battle scored a team-best 23 points and made two key free-throws to push her team’s lead to seven with under a minute left in the second overtime.
However, Battle was not alone. Campbell’s senior-heavy lineup played significant minutes together down the stretch. Nia Bozeman had 11 points, including some important overtime long-range shooting, and Jaida Fitzgerald added 12.
“We have a lot of seniors that made major contributions,” Campbell coach Randy McClure said. “Laila Battle played well, and Sarah Taub made some great defensive plays. It was all of our seniors.”
For Cherokee, Keimarya Rivera and Toni Warren were the heartbeats on offense. Rivera was excellent in the first half, using her size advantage to score in the low post. Warren took over late and scored seven of her points over a five-minute span in the fourth quarter.
Presli Clark was another key contributor for the Lady Warriors. After her team fell down 7-2 across the first two minutes, she hit a pair of free-throw line jump shots to bring some life to the Cherokee offense.
The Lady Warriors led 24-16 at halftime and 33-27 at the end of the third quarter. Once the fourth rolled around, though, the Lady Spartans’ offense was reinvigorated.
Campbell tied the game at 35 shortly after the fourth frame began after a contested 3-pointer from Battle. Another 3-pointer from Bozeman gave Campbell a 38-37 lead, its first since the opening quarter.
“We did not really change anything,” McClure said. “We just executed better. We were trying to do the same things as we did in the first half. We just did not get the ball in the basket. Our shot selection was also not where we wanted it.”
Karoline Karl found her long-range shot in the first overtime. She connected on two straight 3-pointers for Cherokee’s first six points. The Lady Warriors held a 50-47 advantage with 2 minutes left, but a game-tying 3-pointer from Fitzgerald forced another eight minutes.
Each team scored 10 points in the first overtime, but it was the second extra period where Campbell’s defense shined. The Lady Spartans finished the game on an 11-2 run behind four quick points from Battle.
