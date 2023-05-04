Lassiter vs Cambridge (GHSA 5A-6A Quarterfinal) - Lassiter's Ava Menna (4) leaps to control the draw against Cambridge's Jenna Lundstedt (26) during their quarterfinal game at Lassiter. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Lassiter vs Cambridge (GHSA 5A-6A Quarterfinal) - Lassiter's Alana Menna (18) scores on this shot as Cambridge's Jenna Lundstedt (26) and Allyx Berry (13) defend during their quarterfinal game at Lassiter. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Lassiter vs Cambridge (GHSA 5A-6A Quarterfinal) - Lassiter's Caitlin Gavin (27) gets in front of the goal for this shot against Cambridge during their quarterfinal game at Lassiter. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Lassiter vs Cambridge (GHSA 5A-6A Quarterfinal) - Cambridge head coach, Pam Masinko, works with her Bears preparing to take on Lassiter in a quarterfinal game at Lassiter. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Lassiter vs Cambridge (GHSA 5A-6A Quarterfinal) - Lassiter head coach, Angela Brunner, prior to her Lady Trojans taking on Cambridge in a quarterfinal game at Lassiter. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Lassiter vs Cambridge (GHSA 5A-6A Quarterfinal) - Lassiter's Lacey Scherholz (16) scores Lassiter's first goal against Cambridge during their quarterfinal game at Lassiter. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Lassiter vs Cambridge (GHSA 5A-6A Quarterfinal) - Lassiter's Ava Menna (4) directs the offense against Cambridge during their quarterfinal game at Lassiter. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Lassiter vs Cambridge (GHSA 5A-6A Quarterfinal) - Lassiter's Caitlin Gavin (27) advances the ball against Cambridge during their quarterfinal game at Lassiter. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Lassiter vs Cambridge (GHSA 5A-6A Quarterfinal) - Lassiter's Charlotte White (30) defends the goal against Cambridge during their quarterfinal game at Lassiter. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Lassiter vs Cambridge (GHSA 5A-6A Quarterfinal) - Lassiter's Kyla Caimano (21) drives against Cambridge's Hannah Driggs (5) during their quarterfinal game at Lassiter. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Lassiter vs Cambridge (GHSA 5A-6A Quarterfinal) - Lassiter's Ava Menna (4) controls the ball against Cambridge during their quarterfinal game at Lassiter. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Lassiter vs Cambridge (GHSA 5A-6A Quarterfinal) - Lassiter's Ava Menna (4) drives against Cambridge's Allyx Berry (13) during their quarterfinal game at Lassiter. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Lassiter vs Cambridge (GHSA 5A-6A Quarterfinal) - Lassiter's Caitlin Gavin (27) gets past Cambridge's Reagan Costanzo (22) during their quarterfinal game at Lassiter. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Lassiter vs Cambridge (GHSA 5A-6A Quarterfinal) - Lassiter's Sophia Hortman (11) is fouled by Cambridge's Zoe Taylor (1) during their quarterfinal game at Lassiter. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Lassiter vs Cambridge (GHSA 5A-6A Quarterfinal) - Lassiter's Charlotte White (30) clears the ball after a save against Cambridge during their quarterfinal game at Lassiter. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
MARIETTA -- The Lassiter girls lacrosse team came so close but fell just short of a state semifinal berth with a 9-8 loss to Cambridge in double overtime in the quarterfinals of the Class 5A-6A girls lacrosse playoffs at Frank Fillmann Stadium on Wednesday.
Jenna Lundstedt's goal with 55 seconds remaining in the second overtime provided the game-winning score for Cambridge, which will play Roswell in the state semifinals next week.
Lacey Scherholz and Caitlin Gavin scored three goals each and Sophie Hortman added two to lead Lassiter (11-8).
Lundstedt' and Anna Farrar scored two goals each, while Annie Ritter, Miss Ernacio, Ally Berry, Gabi Johnson and Abby Schrafft had one goal each for Cambridge (16-4).
Cambridge led 6-4 at halftime and increased its lead to 7-4 on Schrafft's goal with 16:50 remaining in the game.
After Gavin scored with 15:35 left to help Lassiter cut the deficit to 7-5, it appeared Cambridge increased its advantage to 8-5 on a goal by Farrar, but the goal was called back due to an illegal stick.
Lassiter took advantage with goals by Hortman with 8:27 left and Scherholz with 8:10 to go to tie the game at 7-all, but Lundstedt's goal at the 5:33 mark put Cambridge back ahead 8-7.
However, the Bears weren't able to hold the lead as Gavin scored with 2:46 left to tie the game at 8-all and send it to overtime.
After a scoreless first overtime, Lundstedt finally broke the deadlock with her goal at the 55-second mark to win the game for Cambridge.
Lassiter got on the scoreboard first when Scherholz scored with 19:34 remaining in the first half to give the Lady Trojans a 1-0 lead.
Cambridge came back with four unanswered goals. Ritter's goal with 18:08 left in the first half tied the game at 1-all, then goals by Farrar with 15:06 to go, Emacio with 11:44 remaining and Farrar again at the 10:57 mark put the Lady Bears in front 4-1.
Lassiter rebounded with two unanswered goals of its own as Hortman and Scherholz scored with 8:49 and 7:47 left respectively to help the Trojans cut their deficit to 4-3.
Cambridge got the next two goals, with Berry scoring with 6:39 remaining and Johnson adding a score with 5:51 left to increase the Bear advantage to 6-3.
It was Lassiter that had the final word in the first half when Gavin's goal with 47 seconds to go cut the Lady Trojans' halftime deficit to 6-4.
