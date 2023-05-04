Lassiter vs Cambridge (GHSA 5A-6A Quarterfinal) - Lassiter's Will Cochran (7) controls the face-off against Cambridge's William Kelly (34) during their quarterfinal game at Lassiter. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Lassiter vs Cambridge (GHSA 5A-6A Quarterfinal) - Lassiter's Cooper Ketts (24) makes the save on a shot from Cambridge's Morgan LeeMaster (9) during their quarterfinal game at Lassiter. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Lassiter vs Cambridge (GHSA 5A-6A Quarterfinal) - Lassiter's Cooper Ketts (24) and the rest of the Trojans prepare to take on Cambridge in a quarterfinal game at Lassiter. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Lassiter vs Cambridge (GHSA 5A-6A Quarterfinal) - Lassiter's CJ Burks (25) clears the ball against Cambridge during their quarterfinal game at Lassiter. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Lassiter vs Cambridge (GHSA 5A-6A Quarterfinal) - Lassiter's Chris Wiggins (4) controls the ball against Cambridge during their quarterfinal game at Lassiter. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Lassiter vs Cambridge (GHSA 5A-6A Quarterfinal) - Lassiter's Logan Walters (26) drives against Cambridge's Jacob Fusco (1) during their quarterfinal game at Lassiter. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Lassiter vs Cambridge (GHSA 5A-6A Quarterfinal) - Lassiter's Evan Erksa (1) works against Cambridge's Benny Balthasar (43) during their quarterfinal game at Lassiter. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Lassiter vs Cambridge (GHSA 5A-6A Quarterfinal) - Lassiter's Henry Bourne (9) handles the ball for the Trojans against Cambridge during their quarterfinal game at Lassiter. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Lassiter vs Cambridge (GHSA 5A-6A Quarterfinal) - Lassiter's Eli Cox (13) on defense against Cambridge's Cole Giacobbe (6) during their quarterfinal game at Lassiter. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Lassiter vs Cambridge (GHSA 5A-6A Quarterfinal) - Lassiter's Bryce Parker (20) on defense against Cambridge's Michael Guy (2) during their quarterfinal game at Lassiter. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Lassiter vs Cambridge (GHSA 5A-6A Quarterfinal) - Lassiter's Cooper Ketts (24) with another save against Cambridge during their quarterfinal game at Lassiter. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
Lassiter vs Cambridge (GHSA 5A-6A Quarterfinal) - Lassiter's Cooper Ketts (24) brings the ball out against Cambridge during their quarterfinal game at Lassiter. SPECIAL / Cecil Copeland
MARIETTA — The Lassiter boys lacrosse team was done in by a Cambridge onslaught on its way to a 11-1 loss in a Class 5A-6A state quarterfinal contest at Frank Fillmann Stadium on Wednesday.
Lassiter scored the first goal of the game, but Cambridge proceeded to outscore the Trojans 11-0 the rest of the way to advance to a 5A-6A semifinal matchup at Roswell next week.
Lassiter (9-10) was trying to advance to the final four for the first time since 2019. The Trojans made it to at least the semifinals four consecutive seasons from 2016 to '19, winning the 6A-7A championship in '17 and finishing runner-up in Class AAAAAA in '16 and 6A-7A in '18 during that stretch.
Meanwhile, Cambridge (12-9) moves on to the semifinals for only the second time in the program’s 10-year history, with its only other final four appearance coming in 2015.
Lassiter took the early lead when Evan Erksa scored with 10:30 remaining in the first quarter to go up 1-0.
The Trojans didn't hold the advantage for long as Alan Drucker scored a goal for Cambridge with 8:20 left in the first quarter to tie the game at 1-all.
Cambridge ended the first quarter with the lead as Jack Marlow scored with 1:09 to go to put the Bears ahead 2-1.
Cambridge went on the attack in the final two minutes of the first half with three unanswered goals. Jacob Husco scored with 1:29 remaining, followed by goals from Morgan LeeMaster with 29 seconds left and Drucker with 13 seconds to go to give the Bears a 5-1 halftime lead.
The Bears added three more goals from Marlow, Cole Lazzara and Henry Butler to extend their advantage to 8-1 at the end the third quarter.
Cambridge scored another three goals in the fourth quarter. Cole Giacobbe got things started for the Bears with a goal with 9:19 remaining in the game, with Michael Guy following that score and Brooks Payne producing a goal with seven seconds to go to provide the finishing touches to the Bears’ win and ensure their place in the semifinals.
