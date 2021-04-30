POWDER SPRINGS — Hillgrove’s run in the Class 6A-7A state boys lacrosse playoffs was cut short as the Hawks lost to Cambridge 10-8 in the first-round Thursday at Cobb EMC-Hillgrove Stadium.
The Hawks (13-3) led 3-2 at halftime, but the Bears (10-7) put together a 4-0 run in the third quarter and a 4-1 surge in the final period to take control of the game and advance to a second-round game against Johns Creek next week.
“Lacrosse is a game of runs,” Hillgrove coach Tarve Riggins said. “(Cambridge) scored two or three goals in a row and and we score two or three goals in a row. We were up at half, but it’s a game of breaks. Obviously, they’re a very talented team. I think we played hard, we fought hard, but a couple of things didn’t go our way.”
Quinn Cavanaugh and Cade Vanek scored three goals each to lead the way for the Hawks.
Hillgrove got the lone goal of the first quarter when Cavanaugh scored at the 7:41 mark to give the Hawks a 1-0 lead.
The Hawks added to their lead with 7:55 remaining in the first half when Vanek scored a goal to make it 2-0.
Cambridge proceeded to go on the attack, getting a number of shots on goal that were successfully thwarted by Hillgrove goalkeeper Connor Wolfe.
However, the Bears finally got on the scoreboard when Michael Beirne scored with 4:50 left in the first half to cut the Hawks' lead to 2-1.
Cambridge struck again with a goal by Daniel Fazzari to tie the score at 2-all, but Hillgrove came back to regain the advantage when Vanek scored his second goal of the game with 37 seconds left to give the Hawks a 3-2 lead they carried into halftime.
Cambridge struck first in the second half when Tyler Morris evened the game at 3-all.
The Bears followed with three more goals when Eli Bibler scored, Morris got his second goal of the game and Charlie Ciardullo scored with 43 seconds to go in the quarter to take a 6-3 advantage.
Hillgrove finished the third quarter on a strong note as Cavanaugh notched his second goal with 3 seconds left to cut the Hawks' deficit to 6-4.
Hillgrove closed the gap even more early in the fourth quarter when Cade Baxter scored to make it 6-5.
However, Cambridge stormed back with three straight goals. Fazzari got his second goal of the game, Cole Gabriel scored and Beirne got goal No. 2 to push the Bears' advantage up to 9-5.
Hillgrove responded with a goal by David Morris with 6:11 remaining to reduce its deficit to 9-6.
Cambridge bounced back with a goal by Gabriel at the 5:20 mark to make it 10-6. Hillgrove goals by Vanek and Cavanaugh narrowed the gap to 10-8, but that’s also close as the Hawks would get.
