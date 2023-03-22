KENNESAW -- It has been a whirlwind few weeks for Kennesaw State men's basketball coach Amir Abdur-Rahim.
After taking the Owls to a 26-9 record, the ASUN Conference regular-season and tournament championships, and the program's first NCAA Tournament, Abdur-Rahim has spent time as a guest analyst for the CBS Sports Network's tournament wrap-up show.
He has also had his name has been linked to a number of open head-coaching positions at larger universities, most notably California from the Pac-12.
Abdur-Rahim said he did interview with Cal officials over Zoom on Tuesday, but said it was more about doing his due diligence in listening to all the information that was being presented. The Golden Bears went 3-29 this past year under former Georgia coach Mark Fox.
Abdur-Rahim has numerous connections to Cal. His older brother, Shareef Abdur-Rahim, played one season for the Golden Bears before beginning a long NBA career. The brothers both went to Wheeler High School, as did current Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, another former Cal player who told the Boston Globe that he was in favor of Amir Abdur-Rahim as a potential new coach.
Furthermore, Billy Kennedy, whom Abdur-Rahim played for at Southeastern Louisiana and coached under at Murray State and Texas A&M, was an assistant at Cal when Shareef Abdur-Rahim played there.
Other coaches who have been considered as possibilities include UC Santa Barbara's Joe Pasternack, San Jose State's Tim Miles and Amir Abdur-Rahim's former boss at Georgia, Tom Crean.
Abdur-Rahim admitted that, at some point in the future, there will be a program that will make him an offer he cannot refuse, but he is not sure that now is the time.
One of the main reasons Abdur-Rahim is hesitant right now is because of the current construction of the Kennesaw State program. While other teams are seeing players jump into the transfer portal as the season comes to a close, there are no expected defections from the Owls at this point and Abdur-Rahim said he is putting together the offseason development plan each member of the squad.
The entire team is expected to return with the exceptions of guard Spencer Rodgers and forward Alex Peterson, who have exhausted their eligibility.
"The idea is to get better," said Abdur-Rahim, who added that he has been up front with his players about the interest from other universities.
Abdur-Rahim said there are definite things he wants his team to work on.
"I want them to be urgent with improving their bodies," he said. "We need to concentrate on the weight room and nutrition. We need guys like Brandon Stroud and Quincy (Ademokoya) to play at 215 pounds instead of 201 or 207. We feel like they can do that and not lose any quickness."
Abdur-Rahim said it will also be important that the culture the team has created stays intact. There cannot be any resting on the laurels of what they have accomplished.
"After the game the other day, we were talking and they said this run was fun," Abdur-Rahim said. "I asked them, 'You guys thought this was fun? How much fun would it be to get to the second weekend?' Because they are good enough to do that here."
To get the Owls to where he wants them to be, Abdur-Rahim also said when they set up offseason workouts, it would be voluntary in June and mandatory beginning in July. After the long season, he said he wants to make sure the players get the opportunity to rest and recharge the way they need to.
Looking back at Xavier
Abdur-Rahim said he has not gone back and watched footage of Kennesaw State's 72-67 loss to Xavier, in which the Owls were unable to hold a 13-point second-half lead with 10 minutes to go.
One reason has been the hectic schedule Abdur-Rahim has kept, but he also said that he just is not ready to do it.
"I want to get the frustration out," he said. "I'm still frustrated about the foul count."
There was a difference of four fouls -- Kennesaw State committed 21 to Xavier's 17 -- but the big difference came at the foul line. The Musketeers were 22-of-30, while the Owls were just 8-of-13.
It proved to be a big difference in a game that came down to the final seconds.
Big contributions
Lost in the emotion of the final game were a couple of big performances by Kennesaw State's bench players. Simeon Cottle had seven points and a rebound in 6 minutes of play against Xavier, while Amani Harris, after not seeing much action during the regular season, was one of the first substitutes into the game.
"With Simeon, I wasn't surprised at all about his performance," Abdur-Rahim said. "We have put him in some big spots, and he hasn't blinked."
Abdur-Rahim said he went to Haris earlier in the week and told him to be ready.
"I told him to be prepared," Abdur-Rahim said. "Did I think he was going to play that early? No, but though everything he's done, ge earned that opportunity."
Harris played 2 minutes in the first half and pulled down an offensive rebound.
Breaking the ice
One of the biggest things that impressed Abdur-Rahim was his team's composure and not letting the moment get to big for it.
Xavier jumped out to a 7-0 lead, but Abdur-Rahim said Terrell Burden's jumper to get the Owls on the scoreboard, and then a long 3-pointer by Rodgers as the shot clock was expiring late in the first half, were moments that showed they Kennesaw State was going to be there the whole game.
"It gave us confidence we could do it," Abdur-Rahim said. "We can compete with these guys."
Scheduling
Kennesaw State has struggled to attract challenging nonconference home games in recent seasons, and despite this year's success, there is still the question on whether anything will change.
Abdur-Rahim said teams do not want to play programs who are at the bottom of the RPI, which Kennesaw State was at for years, but they also do not want to face too many teams that are now considered to be in the upper realms of the mid-majors.
Abdur-Rahim said teams want to play opponents that are somewhere in between.
At this point, he is hoping to buck that trend for the 2023-24 season, and the road schedule is going to change, too.
"Instead of playing VCU as a guarantee game, now, it will be teams like Kentucky and Duke," Abdur-Rahim said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.