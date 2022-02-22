MARIETTA — What a return for Wheeler’s Kyle Burns.
After missing last week’s Region 6AAAAAA tournament due to a hyperextended knee injury, Burns came out and led the Wildcats with 26 points as they cruised to a 88-59 victory over Winder-Barrow in the first round of the Class AAAAAA state tournament Tuesday night.
Burns scored 19 of his points in the first half, including five 3s.
“Kyle was huge, it was his first game back in two games,” Wheeler coach Larry Thompson said. “He came out and proved that he is one of the better players on our team and that he was here (Tuesday). We missed his offense in the past two games.”
With the win, Wheeler (24-4) advances to the second round of the state tournament, and will face the winner of Glynn Academy and Westlake on Friday night at home.
The Wildcats had no problem getting a rhythm started early.
Arrienten Page, who finished with 17 points, made the first three baskets of the game, which was followed by a 3-pointer and a dunk from Burns to go up 11-2 halfway through the first period en route to a 23-10 lead at the end of the quarter.
“We had to be solid in the first quarter,” Thompson said. “Even though you can’t lose games in the first quarter or win games, that start is so big for the mental (aspect), especially with teenage kids. If you have a good start, good things can happen.”
The Bulldoggs attempted to chip away at the lead in the second quarter. They went on a 9-0 run with a 3-point play from Tim Loud, and 3s from Stewart Allen and Jeremiah Holloway, to make the score 29-24 with four minutes remaining.
A quick 3 from Burns, and one from Juvon Gamry, soon gave Wheeler back its momentum, and it closed the quarter on an 11-4 run, going into the half up 42-28.
Page got things started again for the Wildcats in the third quarter with back-to-back dunks, and they went on to outscore Winder-Barrow 26-11 in the period. Isaiah Collier, who finished with 22 points, scored 12 of his points in the quarter.
Loud led the Bulldoggs with 26 points, with Holloway finishing behind him at 25.
“(Loud and Holloway) had over 50 points together, so I knew it was going to be exactly what I saw on film, that we have to guard those two guys and be solid on everybody else,” Thompson said. “They stuck to their game plan, and we stuck to ours. The two guards scored over 50 points, but we were solid everywhere else.”
