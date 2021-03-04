Former Campbell High School standout Terrell Burden scored a career-high 27 points, but it was not enough for Kennesaw State to pull the upset in the ASUN Conference tournament.
After the game was tied at 23-all at the half, top-seeded Liberty shot 62.5% from the floor in the second half and pulled away for a 69-59 victory Thursday in Jacksonville, Florida.
“Hats off to Liberty, coach (Ritchie) McKay, his staff and that program,” Kennesaw State coach Amir Abdur-Rahim said in a release. “It’s a reason why they’re good. They have a great leader at the helm in coach McKay and his guys they take on his personality, they take on his toughness and his demeanor. Our third time playing them this year, each first half has been the same and the second half has kind of been the same in their response, so hats off to them. They do a great job, but also, really proud of my guys and how they fought and battled all year.”
The loss ended eighth-seeded Kennesaw State’s season at 5-19, while Liberty (21-5) advanced to play the lowest remaining seed in the tournament following Thursday’s play on Friday.
Burden had eight of his points in the first half to help keep Kennesaw State even, and then had 19 points in the second half to help keep the Owls within shouting distance.
“This year has been really awkward for (Burden). He got hurt the second game of conference last season, so he didn’t get a spring or summer of development,” Abdur-Rahim said. “None of the guys got a summer of development, but Terrell he didn’t really have a chance to work on his game or improve because he was rehabbing from a knee injury. I really thought that it took him until probably the middle of conference to really get his legs back under him and start to play to the level that he is capable of playing.
Burden’s big day was necessary because the Owls’ leading scorer, Spencer Rodgers, was uncharacteristically cold. Rodgers, who was averaging 16.8 points per game, was held to 1-of-13 from the floor. His only basket was a 3-pointer late in the game.
“If you would’ve told me we’d be tied at the half and (Rodgers) would be 0-for-6, I would’ve been like, ‘I’ll take it all day,’” Abdur-Rahim said. “If you would’ve told me we’d be within 10 and he’d be 1-for-13, I would’ve taken it all day. Even more so than Spencer not being his usual self, I thought our turnovers both halves really hurt us.”
The 15 turnovers as a team led to 15 points for Liberty. It was part of the reason the Flames were able to stretch the lead to 52-33 with 5:34 to play.
Chris Youngblood finished the day with 15 points and Alex Peterson had a double-double of 11 points and 12 rebounds.
Darius McGhee led Liberty with 16 points.
Kyle Rode finished with 15, Chris Parker had 12 and Drake Dodds added 11.
