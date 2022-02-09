KENNESAW -- When Kennesaw State point guard Terrell Burden played at Campbell High School, there was hardly a player who could guard him, let alone slow him down.
As a senior, the 5-foot-10 point guard averaged 28.3 points per game. Wednesday night against Central Arkansas, it was like he was back in Smyrna playing for the Spartans all over again.
Burden controlled the game, scored 19 of his 25 points in the first half, and dished out five assists for good measure as the Owls (11-13, 6-5 ASUN) knocked off the Bears (7-16, 4-6) at the KSU Convocation Center.
The victory was the second straight for KSU and snapped a three-game skid on its home court. A big reason was the aggressive nature in which Burden ran the offense. Knowing he was that much quicker than any defender the Bears could put on him, he was able to keep Central Arkansas on their heels. It led to him being able to drive the lane and find open shooters, it also led to a handful of alley-oop dunks that helped get the crowd into the game.
"When that happens my eyes get pretty big," Burden said.
His eyes got very big over the last seven minutes of the first half. Tailing 31-30, KSU outscored Central Arkansas 21-10 to close the half. The run included a 10-2 spurt in which Burden connected with Demond Robinson and Isaiah Reddish on alley-oops. Also during the run, Burden made a 3-pointer to push the lead to double-digits for the first time at 48-38.
With 3.3 seconds left KSU inbouded the ball after a pair of made free throws. Burden caught the ball just short of the foul line, turned upcourt and pulled up from 30 feet. The ball hit nothing but net as the buzzer sounded and gave the Owls a 51-41 lead at the half.
"When that one went in, I knew it was (Burden's) night," KSU guard Chris Youngblood said.
Burden finished the first half making all five of his shots from the floor. After not having made more than one 3-pointer in a game for his career to date, Burden has now done it in back-to-back games. He also was 7 of 8 from the free-throw line and had all five of his assists in the opening 20 minutes.
KSU finished the game with 40 points in the paint and shot 62.5% for the game, which was the best against any Division I program in program history.
"Take nothing away from Terrell's performance," KSU coach Amir Abdur-Rahim said. "But he also benefits from having good players on the court with him. But he was assertive, and he is best when he is playing downhill."
KSU turned up the defensive pressure in the second half and held Central Arkansas to only 31 points. The biggest issue for the Owls during the game was a season-high 16 turnovers, which allowed the Bears to hang around.
“I was really proud of our guys. We did a great job coming out of halftime, we had missed some shots early, but our defensive intensity and energy was really good," Abdur-Rahim said. "I was disappointed in the 16 turnovers but will take the 17 assists every day. Sharing the ball (Wednesday) we were very good.”
Despite the miscues, the Owls were able to maintain a double-digit lead for much of the second half, but when Eddie Kayouloud, who finished with 15 points, connected on a jumper with 2:59 to play, the Bears cut the deficit to nine and seemed to be gaining momentum. They were led by Camern Hunter with 20 points and Jared Chatham finished with 18.
Twenty seconds later Youngblood ended the idea of the late comeback when he made his third 3-pointer of the night to push the lead back to 12 at 77-65. The Owls, who went 17 of 23 from the line for the game, made 6 of 8 free throws in the final moments to secure the win.
Youngblood finished the night with 17 points on 7 of 10 shooting. Robinson finished with 11 while Reddish and Spencer Rodgers each added nine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.