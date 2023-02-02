Terrell Burden scored five of his career-high tying 27 points and Kennesaw State made 7-of-8 free throws down the stretch to lift the Owls to a 90-84 double-overtime victory over Bellarmine at Freedom Hall in Louisville on Thursday.
KSU (18-6, 10-1 ASUN) connected on 24-of-33 shots from the free throw line, but made 14 of their last 16 to help it win its eighth game in a row and remain in a first-place tie atop the conference standings with Liberty.
In arguably the most physical game of the season, KSU held its own scoring 26 points off 15 Bellarmine turnovers and holding the Knights to zero second-chance points as they won their second overtime game of the season.
"That was a testament to our guys," coach Amir Abdur-Rahim said. "To their stick-to-itiveness and their hard work.
"This is a heck of a win. This was the defending champions of our league. We have all the respect for them as a program. They will be there in the end and that's how we approached this game. I couldn't be more proud of my guys."
In a game that had seven ties and 12 lead changes after halftime, the Owls had a chance to win the game on the final play of regulation and the first overtime, but came up short. Then, after a Juston Betz jumper gave the Knights an 81-78 lead with 3:37 to play in the second overtime, it looked like KSU's longest winning steak in its Division I history might be in trouble.
A layup by Demond Robinson pulled the Owls within one, and then after the defense forced Bellarmine (10-14, 5-6) into a deep 3-point attempt as the shot clock ran down, Chris Youngblood, who finished with 20 points, connected on a short jumper in the lane to regain the lead 82-81.
Kasen Jennings drew a charge against Betz on the ensuing trip down the floor. Now, looking to add to the lead, Burden was fouled by Bellarmine's Peter Suder, who led the Knights with 24 points. It was Suder's fifth foul and Burden took advantage by hitting two free throws to push the lead to 84-81 with 1:53 to play.
Following another turnover, Brandon Stroud, who had 19 points and eight rebounds, made the first two of four free throws in the last minute to help put the game away. Stroud, who came into the game shooting 49% from the free throw line for the year, connected on five of his six attempts during the game.
With each win, KSU gets closer to securing a first-round bye for this month's ASUN tournament, and it now leaves it two victories away from the first 20-win season in its Division I history.
"We have five points every game," Abdur-Rahim said. "The last point is stay connected for as long as it takes, and that's what (Thursday) was."
It didn't look like it was going to be Kennesaw State's night early in the first half. With the game tied 7-7, the Knights went on a 17-0 run over the next five minutes to build a 24-7 lead. A 3-pointer by Stroud started an Owls comeback that saw them make eight 3-pointers during a 33-15 run to close out the first half with a 40-39 lead. KSU finished the night 10-of-26 from behind the 3-point line.
A 9-0 run early in the second half allowed KSU to build its biggest lead of the game at 51-43. A jumper by Garrett Tipton with 7:07 to play in regulation tied the game 61-61, and no team led by more than four points again until the second overtime.
The Owls continue their three-game road trip with a game at Eastern Kentucky on Saturday. The Colonels are in third place in the conference two games behind KSU and Liberty. The Owls defeated Eastern Kentucky in their first meeting of the season 79-75 in Kennesaw on Jan. 2.
