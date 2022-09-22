Days after Georgia defeated South Carolina 48-7 in an impressive road showing, the Bulldogs remain adamant on blocking out the hype surrounding this team.
“I feel like we just take everything day by day,” tight end Darnell Washington said. “It’s just a routine and that’s how we go about it.”
Georgia has certainly received a fair share of praise this season following three consecutive blowouts, which has climbed them to the No. 1 ranking in the nation.
Georgia’s offense is one of the more impressive things about the team three games into the season. The Bulldogs, led by Stetson Bennett, have been virtually unstoppable on offense, as they average 43 points per game despite Bennett not playing in a fourth quarter this season.
The offense has certainly received a lot of hype this season, yet wide receiver Kearis Jackson is blocking the praise out. He is instead focusing on the only thing that matters to the Bulldogs: winning.
“It’s about winning each and every day, like going out and trying to be 1-0 each week,” Jackson said. “That’s our mindset, we're not worried about the accolades that come with the performance.”
And blocking on the field
Both Jackson and Washington spoke about the importance of blocking ahead of Georgia’s matchup against Kent State on Saturday.
“I just have that mindset to dominate the run game and block,” Washington said. “They (running backs) like that, so let’s do it more often.”
Washington, who stands at 6-foot-7 and weighs 270 pounds, is a major factor in Georgia’s running game. This is due to his unique size and the challenge he can present to defenders on the perimeter.
Washington spoke more about the importance of blocking in the run game to free up the backs in their attack on the second and third levels of the defense.
Meanwhile, Jackson took the other approach speaking about how blocking helps open up the passing game for him and other fellow receivers.
“We’ve been doing a hell of a job by blocking on the perimeter,” Jackson said. “Once you can do that it opens up the passing game.”
Bulldogs remember 2019 Notre Dame game
Three years ago Wednesday, No. 3 Georgia played No. 7 Notre Dame in a night game at Sanford in what proved to be one of the more electric atmospheres at Sanford Stadium in recent years.
Then a five-star recruit, Washington talked about how the Georgia-Notre Dame game really impressed him and influenced his decision to come to Georgia.
“It was just a crazy atmosphere,” Washington said. “Watching that game I felt like ‘dang I could see myself on that field in that uniform, playing for this team under that head coach.’”
Meanwhile, Jackson, who was a freshman at the time, echoed Washington’s sentiment about the atmosphere surrounding that game.
“It felt like the fourth quarter was starting in the first quarter because of how electrifying it was,” Jackson said. “It was exciting, and I’m ready for another night game.”
