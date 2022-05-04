BUFORD — The Buford boys lacrosse team faced a familiar foe in the second round of the playoffs.
After losing to Allatoona in last year's state playoffs, the Wolves took command in the second quarter and cruised to a 17-7 win over the Buccaneers on Tuesday night.
The victory puts Buford in the state quarterfinals where it will host Roswell.
“It was a measuring stick for us because Allatoona knocked us out the first year we were ever in the playoffs, and then they put us out last year in the elite eight,” Buford coach Kevin Peek said. “This just shows a huge sign of growth for us. I think we got their best shot and we were still able to handle what they were doing.”
The Bucs showed their best stuff early. The were on the attack during multiple possessions from the outset, but the Wolves were able to keep the game scoreless behind the goaltending of Matthew Canavan.
Buford didn’t take long to break the scoreless tie, with Matthew Scruggs scoring on the Wolves’ first possession before adding another score just over three minutes later. Scruggs ended the night with a team-high five goals.
Right after Allatoona’s Andrew Ferguson broke through for his team’s first point, Buford’s Dawson Andrew took the resulting faceoff and took advantage of an open look to put the Wolves up 3-1 with 3:44 left in the first quarter. After another score from Ferguson, Buford defender Carson Perry took a forced ground ball the other way for a goal, giving his team a 4-2 lead heading into the second quarter.
The second quarter sealed the game for Buford — After Scruggs secured a hat trick with 13:50 left in the first half, the Wolves put together an 7-0 run behind goals from Scruggs, Evan Leonardo, Jackson Rhodes and Zack Salo.
Buford held a 9-4 lead at the half, and the run extended into the second half, when the Wolves led 13-4 with 7:37 left in the period.
“We handled our faceoffs, we won the ground ball battle, the offense moved the ball and shot very well and our defense handled everything their offense threw at us,” Peek said.
While there were moments where Allatoona found success, but Buford’s defense and goaltending kept that to a minimum. By the end of the third, Buford led 14-5, and the Buccaneers could not mount a comeback.
