CARTERSVILLE – Rallying from two-sets down to win a match in five sets is something Buford volleyball is accustomed to.
This season, the Lady Wolves have not done so at all – until Saturday's Class AAAAAA semifinal match against Pope at LakePoint Sports Complex.
In a rematch of last year's championship, Pope put Buford's backs against the wall by grinding out the first two sets. Afterward, the Lady Wolves settled down, ran their offense and defense, and controlled the match winning 21-25, 24-26, 25-12, 25-19, 15-9 to advance to the final.
The Lady Wolves (36-9) will face Sequoyah in the final Nov. 6 at LakePoint for the championship. Pope (39-8) ends its season by making the final four four the fifth straight year. The Lady Greyhounds won it all in 2018 and finished state runner-up in 2020.
“That's the first time we actually had to do that (this season),” Buford coach Hadli Daniels said. “I don't remember being down lately in my career, being two down in a five set match. I knew it would be a toss up. We match up with Pope really well. It's not surprising that it went five. We just had to cut down our errors. We made a lot of errors in the first two.”
Buford had three players that were in double digits in kills. Ashley Sturzoiu and Kiana Polk led the way with 16 apiece. Mikayla Hayden finished with 15, Sydney Austin had eight and Camryn Carlton five.
Hayden also had two solo blocks and four block assists and Austin had two solos.
Polly Cummings had 54 assists.
Buford's offense came to life in the fifth set, which played out similarly to the third.
The Lady Wolves jumped to an 8-2 lead behind three Sturziou kills, a Hayden kill and an untouched ace by Ella Williams.
Pope then made a fifth-set push by cutting the lead to 9-6 on an Ellis Crawford block and a Sophie Harvey kill. But once Buford took serve, an Austin kill and a Pope hitting error put the Wolves ahead by six, and Pope never got within four the rest of the way.
The match ended when Polk tapped the ball for a kill.
“We luckily jumped out on them (in the fifth set),” Daniels said. “Our offense was really running well. our setter was able to spread the ball out and use all of our hitters.”
Buford's front row defense rose to the occasion in the third set. Two solo blocks, a kill by Austin and two aces by Sturzoiu helped the Lady Wolves open an 18-7 lead.
The fourth set was evenly matched with Buford clinging to a 19-17 lead before pulling away. A kill by Carlton and three consecutive hits by Hayden opened a 23-17 lead.
For the Lady Greyhounds, Ayanna Rodgers led with 19 kills and 4½ blocks. Harvey finished with 15 kills a solo block and an ace.
With the second set knotted at 24-all after Buford saved a set point, an error by Carlton gave the Greyhounds another chance before a solo block by Abigail Jhun put the Lady Greyhounds in front 2-0.
In the first set, Pope rallied from 13-7 down and won six straight points to win a first set.
“I'm really proud of the fight that they put up,” Pope community coach Erica Miller said. “We had a key player (Becky Blaydes) that wasn't able to play, and we could feel it a little bit. It's OK. They put up a huge fight, and I'm really proud of them.”
