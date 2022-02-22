BUFORD — You can’t win them all if you don’t win the first one.
The Buford Lady Wolves’ pursuit of their fifth state title in six seasons began with a first-round matchup against Osborne in the Class AAAAAA state playoffs Tuesday. Hosting the Lady Cardinals at Buford City Arena, Buford staved off a valiant comeback attempt to eke out a 57-49 victory.
The Lady Wolves led by as many as 14 points midway through the third quarter. Osborne then caught fire from behind the arc and capitalized off turnovers, dwindling the deficit to six points entering the final period.
Despite pulling within three early in the fourth quarter, the Lady Cardinals were unable to fully erase the gap. Buford transitioned from a press to a man-to-man defensive approach, slowing down the game and ultimately grinding out a victory.
“Right now, at this part of the season,” coach Gene Durden said, “an ugly win is better than a pretty loss.”
Buford will hit the road later this week to take on top-seeded Brunswick.
Seven Lady Wolves scored. Leading the pack was Tatum Ozment, who poured in 16 points. She was joined in double figures by Mackenzie Pickens, who finished with 12, and Tamori Plantin, who scored 10.
After surrendering a 3-pointer in the game’s opening seconds, Buford went on a 9-0 run. The Lady Wolves showcased their speed on both ends of the court, forcing turnovers and cashing in fast-break buckets to build up a 24-11 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The second quarter provided much of the same. Pickens knocked down a 3-pointer from the right side of the arc at the 2:35 mark. Less than a minute later, she picked off an errant pass and raced to the bucket for an uncontested layup, giving Buford a 35-20 lead.
Even after giving up a pair of late layups, the Lady Wolves trotted into the locker room up 35-24 at the break.
The tide began to turn in the third quarter.
“We played with some effort; we just didn’t make real good decisions on things. We got into a situation where we had a chance to put them away early and didn’t put them away,” Durden said. “They hit a bunch of 3-pointers. Next thing you know, we’ve got a battle.”
Trailing 43-29 with three minutes to go in the third, Osborne's Dechea Branham drained a 3-pointer from the top of the arc. The shot led to a flurry of buckets, bookended by a 3 from Arianna Simmons, which cut the Buford lead to 47-41 at the end of the quarter.
Branham’s fourth 3-pointer of the night opened scoring in the fourth, making it 47-44 at the 6:45 mark. Backed up to a wall, the Lady Wolves locked down on the defensive end. They surrendered just five more points to survive and advance to the second round.
