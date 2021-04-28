BUFORD – As clear as the sky was over the field in the second-round girls Class AAAAAA state playoff game between Buford and Lassiter, there was plenty of figurative lightning in the first few minutes of each half.
That lightning struck twice in the form of freshman Alli Treadwell, who set the tone by scoring inside of the first two minutes in each frame in helping the second-ranked Lady Wolves to a 4-0 win over the fourth-ranked Lady Trojans on Wednesday.
Treadwell also added an assist, while fellow freshman Yazzie Vargas also added two goals and an assist as Buford (19-0-1) advanced to the state quarterfinals, where it awaits a visit from the winner of Wednesday's game between No. 5 Glynn Academy and No. 8 North Atlanta in Brunswick.
It was just the kind of poise and performance Buford coach Megan Hill hoped for from a roster that includes 12 freshman.
“We preach a big five,” Hill said. “The first five minutes of the game, the first five minutes after a goal, the five minutes before the (first) half ends, the first five minutes of the second half and the last five minutes of the game. For us, our entire team helped with that (Wednesday). The momentum from the bench all the way up into the field, we (were there) for our team tonight. We played as a team from the start.
“For those freshmen to come out – and I call them freshman, but to be completely honest, the love for the game for them (and) the way that they play, ... that's huge for them in a game like this with this much pressure. We preach (that) pressure is a privilege.”
It didn't take Treadwell long to show her appreciation for the privilege by converting a pass from yet another freshman, Abby Kilman, about two minutes after the opening kickoff to help Buford claim momentum early.
Even with the score remaining at just 1-0 throughout most of the first half, Buford's confidence grew, especially when goalkeeper Kennadie Marchand was able to thwart the few scoring chances from Lassiter's (14-4), including smothering Alana Watts' blast from 30 yards out on the right wing in the game's 15th minute.
Late in the first half, Vargas squared up about 20 yards from goal on right wing after a pass from Carly Borgelt and lofted a shot over the head of Trojans goalkeeper Mia Bazela to give Buford a 2-0 lead.
Treadwell and Vargas took just 1:03 after the second-half kick off for the freshman tandem executed a give-and-go, with Treadwell finishing the play by rolling a shot from about 30 yards out inside the back post to extend the lead to 3-0.
Just 2:45 later, the roles were reversed and Vargas took a feed from Treadwell and sent a blast from 25 yards into the back of the net to stretch Buford's lead to 4-0 and finish the scoring.
