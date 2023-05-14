ALPHARETTA -- Roswell scored five goals in just over the first five minutes of the third quarter to pull away for a 17-10 victory in the Class 5A-6A state championship game at Denmark High School on Saturday.
The victory gave the Hornets (21-3) their third state championship and first since winning back-to-back titles in 2014-15. For the Buccaneers (15-7), they were kept from winning their first state title since 2016.
"We started the season 0-4 and made it to the state championship," Allatoona coach Jonathan Wishon said. "(Roswell is) a great team. You just can't give those guys the ball."
Unfortunately for the Buccaneers, the Hornets controlled the ball, and the pace of play for most of the game. The big reason was face off specialist Ryan O'Neal came away with the ball nearly every time, giving Roswell numerous scoring chances.
"The opportunity to have the ball and get a quick strike puts teams in a hole," Roswell director of lacrosse Bryan Wallace said. "(O'Neal) did that for us. He did a great job."
Leading 10-6 at halftime, the Hornets utilized their quick-strike ability to open the second half. After the first two minutes were scoreless, Roswell scored five goals in just over three minutes to put the game away. The run was highlighted by two goals each from senior Alex Lobel, a Michigan signee who had a game-high seven goals, and junior Ezra Moore. The other goal was scored by Hill Plunkett, and with 6:14 to play in the third quarter, Roswell has built a 15-6 lead.
Wallace said the five goal blitz came thanks to an adjustment the team made during halftime that allowed the Hornets to take advantage of a weakness in the Buccaneers zone coverage.
Allatoona tried to answer with a three-goal run of its own. Brayden Fountain scored the last two goals of the third quarter -- the first off a rebound in front of the net, and the second off an assist by Owen Rogers with 54 seconds left in the period. The Bucs missed an opportunity to get one closer before the quarter ran out, but a pair of missed shots left the score 15-8.
Allatoona's Morgan Madish scored the first goal of the fourth quarter with 9:34 to play, but when Roswell's Myles Quandt scored his third goal of the game approximately 90 seconds later, any hopes of a comeback were dashed.
The Hornets had jumped to a 2-0 lead in the opening moments, before the Bucs' Jack Frishmann scored their first goal. Rogers scored the first of his three goals to cut Roswell's lead to 3-2, but the Hornets answered with three straight goals to take a 6-3 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Fountain and Rogers each scored a goal to cut the Bucs' deficit to three, the last time with 3:41 to play in the half at 8-5, but that was as close as they would get the remainder of the game.
"In the first half we scored on 6-of-8 opportunities," Wishon said. "It's hard to win when you don't have the ball."
Frishmann and Madish each finished with two goals for Allatoona. Moore finished with three goals for Roswell, while Plunkett finished with one goal and six assists.
