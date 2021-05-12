ACWORTH -- Allatoona fell one game short of a second state boys lacrosse finals appearance after losing to Centennial 7-6 in double overtime in a Class 6A-7A semifinal game on Wednesday at Buccaneer Stadium.
Sean Siracusa’s goal with 56 seconds remaining in the second overtime gave Centennial the victory and a berth in the state championship game, where the Knights will play Lambert at Denmark High School on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Allatoona led 5-2 in the third quarter and appeared to be on its way to its first state championship appearance since 2016, but Centennial proceeded to go on a 4-0 run to take a 6-5 lead before Nate Merandi scored with 6 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime.
“Centennial had great goalie play,” Allatoona coach Jonathan Wishon said. “We were putting good shots on goal and they were getting saves. I’m really proud of my guys for the way they fought and the way they fought all year. I’m proud of this community, the way they rallied around us all year and it’s a great season.”
Adam Piejak scored two goals, while Merandi, Hart Shaw, Jack Frischmann and Morgan Madish scored one goal each for Allatoona (19-3).
Siracusa and Coleman Smith led Centennial (12-6) with two goals apiece, while Alex Winnokur, Riley Hastings and Andrew Smith each added a goal for the Knights.
Allatoona led 3-2 at halftime and the Buccaneers increased their lead to 5-2 on goals by Madish with 8:39 remaining in the third quarter and Piejak with 6:16 to go in the period.
However, Centennial bounced back with a goal by Smith at the 4:38 mark to cut Allatoona's advantage to 5-3.
Centennial went on the offensive at the beginning of the fourth quarter with three more unanswered goals to take the lead. Hastings scored, then Siracusa added a goal to go to tie the score at 5-all and Andrew Smith's goal with 4:33 left put the Knights back in front 6-5.
Merandi saved the day for Allatoona when the senior attack scored to send the game to overtime.
The first overtime was scoreless and the second extra period appeared like it was going to end up the same way, but Siracusa’s second score of the game brought it to an end and put Centennial in the state finals.
Centennial jumped out to an early lead as Coleman Smith's goal with 8:03 remaining in the first quarter and Winnokur's score with 7:42 left gave the Knights a 2-0 advantage.
Allatoona got on the scoreboard before the end of the first quarter when Shaw scored at the 5:54 mark to cut the Buccaneers' deficit to 2-1.
It was all Allatoona in the second quarter as Piejak scored with 2:29 remaining in the first half and Frischmann got a goal with 1:35 to go to give the Buccaneers a 3-2 halftime lead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.