ACWORTH -- Allatoona advanced to the state semifinals for the third time in five years following its 11-6 victory over Buford in the quarterfinals of the boys Class 6A/7A lacrosse state playoffs at Cobb Energy/Buccaneer Stadium on Saturday.
Adam Piejak and Brayden Fountain each scored a hat trick for the Buccaneers, who will host Centennial in next week's semifinal.
Piejak also had two assists, while Fountain added one. Andrew Ferguson collected two goals and one assist. Morgan Madish, Jack Frischmann and Nate Merandi each tallied one score.
"This was a great team win," Allatoona coach Jonathan Wishon said. "Our defense played a heck of a game, the offense put up 11 goals, I'm just really proud of our guys."
Allatoona jumped out to a 4-0 first quarter lead before Buford scored two of three goals with a man-up advantage to pull to within 4-3 with 1:36 left in the second quarter.
Sean Byrne's man-down save preserved the Buccaneers' one-goal margin with just under a minute left, and following a time-out, Ferguson found Piejak open for a score as Allatoona went into halftime nursing a 5-3 lead.
Despite another 1-on-1 save from Byrne to begin the third quarter, the Buccaneers' margin was short-lived as Matthew Scruggs and Evan Leonardo each found the back of the net to tie the game at 5-all.
Buford face-off specialist Dawson Andrew played a key role in gaining possession for the Wolves in their rally from the 4-0 deficit, however Allatoona's face-off adjustment was just as critical.
Following the 5-all tie, the Buccaneers' scored four goals in winning five consecutive face-offs to move ahead 9-5 with 7:21 remaining in the game.
Overall, Allatoona netted six consecutive goals following the 5-all tie to put the game out of reach. Ferguson's score, which came with 10.5 seconds left in the third quarter, which put Allatoona ahead 7-5, occurred with the junior midfielder surrounded by three defenders just outside the crease. He never lost control or possession of the ball despite the contest pressure and still managed to get a shot past goalkeeper Matthew Canavan for the two-goal advantage. Canavan finished with seven saves.
"When you're going against a good face-off team, you have to be able to counter and you have to have good wing play," Wishon said. "We did that. These guys know how to win. They make plays when it matters, they play great defense and they take it one play at a time. They're a really mature group."
Andrew won the last four faceoffs for Buford, but the Wolves turned over the ball in three of those four instances as the offense hurried to try to put points on the board.
Allatoona connected on 52.4 percent of its shot attempts and Byrne finished with 11 saves.
"This is the best team I've been on in my four years," he said. "We communicated well, our energy was great and we stayed positive even when Buford tied it. I made some tough saves, but I couldn't have gotten those without my great defense in front of me."
Scruggs and Mikey Canavan each had two goals to lead Buford. Canavan also had an assist. Ashton Daniels and Leonardo each had one goal and one assist, while Jackson Rhodes had two assists.
