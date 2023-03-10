MACON -- CJ Brown continued his outstanding play in the postseason and Peyton Marshall got hot just at the right time to help lead Kell to a 61-53 victory over Eagle's Landing in the Class AAAAA state championship game at the Macon Coliseum on Thursday.
The victory earned the Longhorns (28-2) their first state championship in program history. It came just hours after the Kell girls won their first title, and coach Jermaine Sellers said that was the plan all along.
"We talk all the time," Sellers said about he and girls coach Kandra Bailey. "We're always talking basketball. It's something we wanted to do together for the school."
While the girls took the more direct -- wire-to-wire -- approach, the boys decided to ride a little bit of a roller coaster.
The Longhorns built a 10-point lead at the half, and after the 7-foot Marshall opened the third quarter with back-to-back dunks the lead was 37-23, and it looked like they may run away and hide. However it was at that point that Eagle's Landing (29-2) turned the tables.
Mercer signee David Thomas hit a 3-pointer, followed it with a tip-in a free throw and a dunk. The eight straight points spurred a 16-2 run to tie the game for the first time since the early moments of the first quarter, 39-39. After Brown made a pair of free throws to put Kell back on top, Eagle's Landing went on an 8-point run, all on made free throws to take its biggest lead of the game at 47-41. Thomas made four of them and finished the game with 23 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Kenneth Brayboy was the only other member of the Eagles in double figures with 12 points, six rebounds and five blocks.
Brown added two more free throws to cut the Longhorns deficit to four, and in the huddle before the final period began, offered a message to his teammates.
"We started playing as individuals," Brown said. "We needed to get back to playing together."
It was something Sellers was happy to hear.
"That’s just C.J. taking coaching," he said. "He’s heard that before and he recited it to his guys."
With 5:09 to play, and trailing 51-50, Marshall returned to the floor. He had not seen much playing time to that point because he had been saddled with four fouls, but suddenly he came alive and played his best basketball at a critical time.
His dunk put Kell back on top 52-51. A free throw, an offensive rebound and a putback gave the Longhorns a four-point lead. He also made a key defensive play to steal a pass to set up a Brown layup.
"It was perfect timing," Brown said of Marshall's surge. "We knew when he came in he could make an impact."
The game was a similar script to what the Longhorns experienced against Chapel Hill in the final four. Marshall got into some early foul trouble, but found a way to make an impact late. He finished the game with nine points and four rebounds.
Cannon Richards was the only other Longhorn in double figures. He finished with 11 points and six rebounds.
"(The Chapel Hill game) kind of prepared us for it," Sellers said. "(Marshall's) a smart player. He knows when he makes mistakes. But that's the impact he can have when he's playing well."
In a game between No. 1 (Kell) and No. 2 (Eagle's Landing) that was anticipated by many to be an instant classic, early on it didn't look like the Eagles would be able to remain in shouting distance.
Brown, who also had six rebounds and five assists, got Kell off to a fast start by scoring the team's first seven points. He added four more points in the last two minutes and helped the Longhorns build an 18-10 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Three times, Eagle's Landing cut the deficit to seven in the second quarter, but Kell added a five-point spurt in the final moments of the period to go into halftime up 33-23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.