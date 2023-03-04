CARROLLTON -- CJ Brown scored 24 points, and Kell used a 19-3 run to open the second half, to break open a close game and defeat Chapel Hill 54-33 in the Class AAAAA state semifinals held at the University of West Georgia on Friday.
The win advanced the Longhorns (27-2) into their second state championship game in three years where they will face Eagles Landing at the Macon Coliseum on Thursday. The matchup will feature the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the state and tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Kell led 17-10 at the end of the first quarter and 22-19 at the half. While everyone else struggled to find their shooting range, Brown scored 14 first-half points to keep the Longhorns in front. At the half, coach Jermaine Sellers offered some stern words of encouragement.
"We came out and we weren't ourselves," he said. "So we challenged them at halftime. We just got back to basics."
Kell responded to Sellers' message, and turned up the defensive intensity. The Longhorns held the Panthers (23-9) scoreless for the first 6 minutes of the third quarter, and outscored them 17-3 in the period to take a 39-22 lead to the final 8 minutes.
There the defense continued to dominate play. By the end of the second half, Chapel Hill had only scored 14 points over the final two quarters and had been held 35 points below their season average of 68 points per game.
With the game well in hand, Brown capped the victory two emphatic moves. The first he took the ball from outside the top of the key, drove the lane and put down a one-handed slam over Chapel Hill's 6-foot-10 junior center Ramon Soyoye. The second came the next time down the floor when Brown drove the baseline. This time Soyoye got out of the way as Brown came down with a tomahawk dunk.
The two plays gave Kell its biggest lead of the night at 25 points and allowed Sellers to empty his bench.
"(Brown) is one of those type of kids that can just catch fire," Sellers said.
Cannon Richards was the only other Longhorn in double figures with 10 points, while Parrish Johnson and Peyton Marshall each added eight. Kelvin Hunter and Oray Towns led Chapel Hill with eight points apiece.
