ATLANTA -- For 2 1/2 quarters the McEachern girls basketball team had Brookwood on its heels, but when a couple shots from the outside fell, the inside opened up, and the Broncos took advantage.
Brookwood outscored the Indians 23-13 in third quarter, and then used a 7-2 run midway through the fourth quarter to keep McEachern at bay and posted a 58-53 victory in the Class AAAAAAA state semifinals at the Georgia State Convocation Center on Saturday.
The moves the Broncos (30-1) into next Saturday's state championship game against Norcross at the Macon Coliseum.
Midway through the second quarter, the Indians built a 23-10 lead. A driving layup with just over a minute to play in the half by Jada Bates, who finished with 16 points, put McEachern up 25-14, but a jumper by Diana Collins and a 3-pointer in the closing moments by Ciera Hall cut the deficit to 25-21 at the half.
Three-pointers by Justyce McCoy and Jade Weathersby, who had a team-high 18 points, midway through the third quarter gave Brookwood the lead for good. The Indians got as close as 44-43 in the fourth quarter, but they couldn't seem to figure out how to unlock the Broncos interior defense to reclaim the lead.
"We stopped doing what we did (to build the lead)," McEachern coach Phyllis Arthur said. "We started rushing shots, and they are really good."
What had been working was driving the ball to the basket. Bates and Kalise Hill combined for 10 of the Indians' first 13 points all on layups or short shots around the rim, and when Bates connected on a 3-pointer in the closing moments, they had a 16-10 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Layups by Hill, who led McEachern with 21 points, Haleigh Cephus and a short jumper from Amanda Eziukwu gave the Indians their biggest lead, before Brookwood started chipping away.
Collins finished with 17 points and Danielle Osho added 12 for the Broncos, while Latamyra Williams and Taylor Collins each added six for McEachern.
The odds of the Indians making it to the final four were significant. For much of the middle of the season they played with only seven healthy players. They overcame the injuries and reshaped the player's roles. By the time a few of the players came back, everyone had bought in. Heading into the semifinal the Indians had won six in a row and 10 of their last 12. For Arthur, and her team, its the next step as all five starters and their sixth-man are all juniors and are expected to be back again next season.
"We got here when no one expected us to be here," she said. "We were happy to just get here, but we'll be back."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.