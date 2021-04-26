SNELLVILLE — The fourth-ranked Brookwood girls soccer team fell behind by a goal midway through the first half Monday in the Class AAAAAAA playoffs, but answered with two goals before halftime in an eventual 3-1 win over visiting Campbell.
Sydney Farr had two goals and Ayo Oke scored one for the Broncos (14-2-1), who advance to the May 4 quarterfinals for a home match against No. 1-ranked Lambert (17-0-2).
“They’re not used to being in the playoffs,” Brookwood girls coach Adel Mohsen said of his players. “Playoffs are tough. You get in and everybody’s good. Campbell is a very good team. They moved the ball well. They’re physical. They’re big and strong. They went up on us. We’re not used to getting scored on at home early like that. We lost our composure a little bit. We started pointing fingers, but we calmed down, we made some changes on our system and we got a goal and it just lifted us. From there, we were a different team.”
Campbell (15-5) went ahead 1-0 in the 18th minute off a corner kick that Gabby West finished off to put the hosts in a hole. The lead held until a late charge by the Broncos late in the first half.
Farr got the equalizer in the 32nd minute when she beat multiple defenders in the box before converting the shot, a relief for a Brookwood team that rushed and missed a couple of early opportunities before Campbell’s goal.
Oke put the Broncos up 2-1 just 31 seconds before halftime when she carried the ball with pace toward a backpedaling defense and placed a beautiful low shot into the net.
The insurance goal came in the 62nd minute off a corner kick from Oke that Allie Wardle headed on frame. Farr jumped on the rebound and fired it into the net.
