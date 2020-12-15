The University of Minnesota announced Monday that it had named Kennesaw State women's golf coach coach Rhyll Brinsmead to lead the Gophers' program.
In her 13 seasons at Kennesaw State, Brinsmead was named the ASUN Conference Coach of the Year five times and led the Owls to four conference titles.
"It is bittersweet to be moving on from my time at Kennesaw State," Brinsmead said in a release. "I am excited about the new opportunity at UM but will miss dearly all I've come to love about KSU, and especially the amazing athletes I've had the privilege to coach. Over the past 14 seasons, I have built a program I am so proud of and I am thankful for the opportunities that were afforded to me."
Kennesaw State said a national search for a new coach would begin immediately.
"On behalf of Owl Nation, I want to thank coach Brinsmead for her dedication to raising the bar for women's golf here," athletic director Milton Overton said in the release. "The success KSU experienced academically, with 16 WGCA All-America Scholars, and on the course, with four conference championships and numerous individual awards, has been incredible."
Overton said assistant coach Eric Croux would serve as the interim head coach for the upcoming spring season.
"I look forward to seeing Eric continue to deliver a championship experience for our student-athletes on and off the course," Overton said.
Croux has been an assistant since the 2017-18 season, when Kennesaw State won the first of consecutive ASUN titles. In 2019, the Owls set the program scoring record with a 294.17-stroke scoring average.
