Crystal Henderson grew up playing basketball with older children.
One imparticular was her brother Scoota, a sophomore on Kell’s boys team. She said it was Scoota and the others who helped toughen her up.
“I always played with older players,” she said. “Playing against my brother, he helped teach me better ball handling and how to finish strong at the basket.”
Henderson used both skills to burst on the scene this year. As a freshman, she led the Lady Longhorns to the Class AAAAA state championship game. For the season, Henderson averaged 19 points, five assists and four steals per game, which included shooting 38 percent from behind the 3-point line. For her efforts, she is the 2019-20 Marietta Daily Journal Girls All-County Player of the Year.
“I think its an honor,” said Henderson, who was also named the Class AAAAA Player of the Year and All-Georiga honorable mention by Sandy Spiel’s website, and honorable metion for the All-Metro team from the Atlanta Tip-Off Club. “I can see my hard work paying off.”
Her game is a big reason that coach Tony Ingle, Jr. felt like Kell had a chance to not just make the playoffs, but compete for a state championship.
“Her leadership on the floor really controls the game,” he said. “She thrives on competiton. He game doesn’t really have a weakness.”
Ingle said he had not seen a freshman come in and make such an impact before — male or female — either in high school, or as a member of the college coaching staff’s of his father, Tony Ingle Sr., at Kennesaw State or at Dalton State.
“It’s rare to have a freshman come in and lead like her,” he said.
Henderson said she considers her strengths to be shooting and creating shots for herself and her teammates. She showed those skills in the playoffs. After scoring only 13 points in a blowout of Lithonia in the opening round, Henderson averaged 23 points a game the rest of the way, which included a game-high 26 points in the championship game against Buford.
While not getting the final victory against Buford kept the team from completing a perfect season, Henderson said she learned a lot about her team, herself, and it helped set the goals for next season.
“It was incredible,” she said. “It was a great experience. I know there’s going to be teams coming for me, but we have some unfinished business.”
2019-20 Marietta Daily Journal All-County First team
G Azonya Austin, North Cobb, 5-6, Sr.
G Denim DeShields, McEachern, 5-5, Jr.
G Crystal Henderson, Kell, 5-4, Fr.
G Kara Dunn, Mount Paran Christian, 5-11, So.
F Flau’Jae Johnson, Sprayberry, 5-10, So.
G Jameah Alston, Campbell, 5-8, Sr.
Second team
G Cheyenne Holloman, Pope, 5-9, Jr.
G Jodi Mullins, South Cobb, 5-7, Sr.
G Sydney Thomas, North Cobb, 5-8, Sr.
F Lauren Walker, Marietta, 6-2, Jr.
F Anna Vereen, Sprayberry, 5-9, Fr.
Honorable mention:
Campbell: Jaleah Alston, Nia Bozeman. Harrison: Amara Newsom, Meredith Ward. Hillgrove: Kennedi White. Kell: Makyah Favors, Kya Williams. McEachern: Daelyn Craig, Caelan Ellis. North Cobb Christian: Brooke Moore. Pebblebrook: Milana Holmes. Walton: Tomisin Adenupe. Wheeler: Jadah Waite.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.