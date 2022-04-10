The Atlanta Braves and Jostens, the industry-leader in providing custom, hand-crafted fine jewelry for professional sports teams, unveiled the Braves 2021 World Series Championship Rings earlier this evening. The pregame on-field ceremony showcased Atlanta Braves executives presenting rings to players, coaches, clubhouse and training staff.
“The 2021 World Series Ring is truly a feat of jewelry engineering and detailed storytelling, it is a stunning tribute to the Braves and their unwavering commitment to excellence this season,” said Chris Poitras VP & COO of Jostens Professional Sports Division. “Jostens is honored to present the Braves with their World Series ring, which has a never-before-seen feature that will become a part of championship ring history.”
“We selected Jostens to be our partner to celebrate this chapter of Braves history as they have the ability to capture a championship journey unlike any other company in the industry,” said Derek Schiller, President & CEO of the Atlanta Braves. “Our 2021 World Series Ring is a masterpiece which beautifully celebrates our incredible season which ended as World Champions. We are also thrilled to have the opportunity to share the championship excitement with our incredible fan base and the special collection Jostens has put together.”
The Atlanta Braves 2021 season was an undeniable success, as they achieved the greatest title in baseball – World Series Champions. This feat is honored through a spectacular ring, rich in artistic storytelling and jewelry engineering. The 2021 Atlanta Braves World Series Ring is a true piece of hand-crafted excellence created in 14-karat yellow gold with 18.71-karat white gold accents with diamonds and genuine rubies that make this ring worthy of World Champions.
