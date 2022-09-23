Sep 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves fan Anita Outlaw is honored as the three millionth fan of the season at Truist Park before a game against the Washington Nationals. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
The Atlanta Braves welcomed their 3 millionth fan of the 2022 season into Truist Park on Wednesday during the final game of their series against the Washington Nationals.
Anita Outlaw, a fifth grade teacher at Sweetwater Elementary School in Lithia Springs, was told the news just inside the right field gate. She received a customized "THREE MILLION" No. 22 Braves jersey and gave the honorary "Play ball!" command ahead of the game.
Outlaw also won a personal visit with the 2021 World Series championship trophy, a pair of 2023 opening day tickets, a $500 shopping spree to the Braves Clubhouse Store, free Chick-fil-A for a year and a one-night stay at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort, with a dinner for two and and free casino play.
The Braves topped 3 million fans for the first time at Truist Park, and the first time overall since the 2000 season at Turner Field. It was the sixth time overall that the Braves reached the mark, along with the 1992 and '93 seasons at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium, and the 1997 and '98 seasons at Turner Field.
The 1993 season had the highest number of attendees for a Braves season with 3,884,720.
