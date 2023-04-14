Early numbers provide some of the most fascinating statistical trends of the entire season.
With just two weeks under their belt, the Atlanta Braves boast quite a few big projections.
With a 9-4 start to the season heading into their weekend series at Kansas City, the Braves were first in the National League East and shared the best record in the NL with the Milwaukee Brewers. The .692 winning percentage put the club on pace for 112 victories, a total that would surpass the franchise record of 106 wins set in 1998.
Ronald Acuña Jr. is on pace to set modern franchise records for hits, runs, and stolen bases, if he can keep it up over a 162-game season. While a healthy Acuña could certainly write his name in the club’s record book several times over, he is subject to the highs and lows that find every player over the course of a season.
Spencer Strider has fanned at least nine batters in seven consecutive starts dating back to last season. One more nine-strikeout game would match John Smoltz’s 1997 streak.
Smoltz threw 256 innings and recorded 241 strikeouts that season. If Strider matched that innings total, which he most assuredly will not, he would be on pace for 432 strikeouts, thanks to his current league-leading rate of 15.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
Down goes Arcia, up comes Grissom
For the second consecutive year, Vaughn Grissom finds himself coming up to help Atlanta overcome an injury to a key player.
Shortstop Orlando Arcia was played on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a microfracture in his left wrist, suffered when he was hit by a 98-mph fastball from the Cincinnati Reds’ Hunter Greene on Wednesday.
As a result, Grissom was set to join the big-league club in Kansas City for its three-game series against the Royals.
Grissom, 22, made quite an impression as a rookie in 2022 but did not win the starting shortstop job in spring training. He instead went to Triple-A Gwinnett for the first time and got off to a hot start, batting .366 through 10 games with five extra-base hits and a .458 on-base percentage.
“They told me they just want me to play,” Grissom said at the outset of the minor league season. “You know, don’t be thinking about the what-ifs or what I could do. Because, again, at the end of the day, anything can happen.”
The Braves believe in Grissom’s bat but wanted to give him some time to reacclimate to shortstop after playing second base in the big leagues over the final couple of months of 2022. Grissom has committed just one error in eight starts and 30 total chances at short for the Stripers thus far in 2023.
Other injury updates
The Braves got Kyle Wright back last week and are hoping to see Max Fried return from the IL during the upcoming series against the San Diego Padres. ... Closer Raisel Iglesias began throwing last week but has yet to get work off the mound. Manager Brian Snitker indicated Iglesias would need time to ramp up from the shoulder inflammation that curtailed his spring training, with a minor league rehab assignment expected to be part of that process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.