The Atlanta Braves announced they will stop selling season ticket memberships for 2023 by March 17 to ensure that single-game tickets will still be available.
Last season, the Braves sold more than 3.1 million tickets and are on pace to eclipse that in 2023, with opening weekend and several high-profile games at or near sellout with only standing-room-only tickets available.
“This is the first time in our team’s history that we have stopped selling season tickets before the first game is played,” team president and CEO Derek Schiller said in a release. “We are now focused on ensuring that more of our fans who only come to one or two games are able to buy seats, so we encourage our fans to purchase their tickets sooner rather than later for the games they want to see.”
Single-game tickets and group tickets are still available for the regular season. Single-game tickets can be secured online at braves.com/tickets. Group tickets, specialty ticket packages and hospitality space rentals can be purchased online at braves.com/groups or by calling 404-577-9100 and speaking to a sales representative.
A-List season ticket memberships provide guaranteed seats for the biggest matchups, in-park merchandise and concession discounts, year-round exclusive events and priority access to all potential home postseason games.
After March 17, fans who want to purchase season tickets for 2024 can sign up and be placed on a waiting list for priority. There is no cost to be placed on the waiting list, and those on the list will receive special ticket and retail opportunities for the 2023 season.
The season will begin on the road against the Washington Nationals on March 30. The Braves will play their home opener at Truist Park on April 6 versus the San Diego Padres at 7:20 p.m. This season, a new balanced schedule will be in place with the Braves playing every team in Major League Baseball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.