The Atlanta Braves will retire the No. 25, worn by Braves outfielder Andruw Jones during a special ceremony on Sept. 9, the team announced Monday.
The ceremony will take place before the scheduled game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at 7:20 p.m.
“It’s a great honor getting your number retired. You don’t think about things like that while you’re playing. You just play the game you love,” said Jones. “I’m thankful to the Braves for giving me the opportunity to play the game I love. Being the first kid from Curaçao to have his jersey retired is also an honor. So many kids who grew up there watching me play and this will give them hope on what they can do in their careers.”
One of the most successful outfielders in team history, Jones signed with the Braves in 1993 as an amateur free agent and made his Major League debut in August 1996. Two months later, at the age of 19, Jones became the youngest player to hit a home run in the World Series, when he connected for a two-run homer game in Game 1 against the New York Yankees.
During his 12 seasons with the Braves, the Curaçao native won 10 straight Gold Glove Awards and was voted to the All-Star team five times. Additionally, in 2005 he won the Silver Slugger Award, the NL Hank Aaron Award and the Major League Player of the Year. Jones finished his Major League career with 1,933 hits, 1,289 RBIs and 434 home runs. He was inducted into the Braves Hall of Fame in 2016.
“Andruw Jones is one of the most dynamic, beloved players to ever wear a Braves uniform,” Braves Chairman Terry McGuirk said. “His impact on this organization far outlives his playing days, and this number retirement is a well-deserved honor.”
The Braves have previously retired 10 numbers to honor the legendary figures who enriched baseball while representing the organization. Nine of the numbers retired were worn by players and a manager who have been enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame. The retired numbers are displayed on a left-field facade in Truist Park.
