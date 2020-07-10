Before traveling to New York to begin the 60-game season, the Atlanta Braves will host the Miami Marlins for a pair of exhibition games at Truist Park.
The NL East rivals will face off July 21 and July 22. The exhibitions come before the teams travel north for their first regular-season games July 24 -- the Braves against the Mets and the Marlins against the Philadelphia Phillies.
The game on July 21 will begin at 7:10 p.m., with the following day set for a 4:10 p.m. first pitch. Both games will be broadcast by Fox Sports Southeast and the Braves Radio Network.
