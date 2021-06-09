210126_BR_hank_aaron_memorial_0008.jpg

Decorations for "A Celebration of Henry Louis Aaron," a memorial service celebrating the life and enduring legacy of the late Hall of Famer and American icon, on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2020 at Truist Park in Atlanta. Photo by Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves will celebrate Hank Aaron Weekend during their three-game homestand against the Milwaukee Brewers from July 30-Aug. 1 at Truist Park.

Throughout the weekend, the Braves will be honoring the achievements of Aaron -- the legendary slugger who died Jan. 22 at the age of 86 -- on and off the diamond. Fans are welcome to come to the park and join in the celebration of his life and accomplishments.

July 30 will feature Aaron’s contributions to investing and promoting the development of Black baseball in the United States, paving the way for the future of baseball for African Americans.

July 31 will begin with the Hank Aaron Invitational, which will showcase the top 44 elite high school baseball players, with a game scheduled for 9 a.m.

That night, during the Braves-Brewers game, the team will spotlight Aaron’s Chasing the Dream Foundation, which provides opportunities for local youth to develop and cultivate programming skills

On Aug. 1, the first 15,000 fans will receive a limited-edition Hank Aaron bobblehead. There will be three unique designs, each one marking a milestone that Aaron achieved in his career.

The Braves will also be wearing their 1974 throwback jerseys, which Aaron wore while famously breaking Babe Ruth’s home run record. Special "44" merchandise will also be available to purchase at the stadium.

There will be a special ticket package available for purchase on the Braves' website in preparation for the weekend. The package will include a weekend game ticket, a limited-edition Aaron “Keep Swinging” shirt and a $3 donation to the Henry Louis Aaron Fund with every ticket sold.

