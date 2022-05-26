The Atlanta Braves and 7G Foundation are set to host the first Native American All-Star Baseball Showcase from July 16-17 at Truist Park.
The top 50 high school baseball players of Native American descent will participate in the showcase to display the skills of players who have plans to take their game to the next level.
Scouts from the Braves will be in attendance, as well as college scouts from Tennessee, Georgia State, Savannah State, South Georgia State College, Mercer and Emory.
“We greatly value our longstanding partnerships in the Native American community and are constantly looking for new and impactful ways to support them,” said Braves president and CEO Derek Schiller said in a release. “This first Native American All-Star Baseball Showcase will help create access and exposure for Native American student-athletes as they work to build their baseball careers in college and Major League Baseball. We are looking forward to welcoming these tremendous athletes and providing not only the major league setting, but also the tools and support they need to succeed.”
Players will participate in a pro-style workout July 16 hosted by the Marquis Grissom Baseball Association. The workout will focus on defensive work, fielding, throwing and catcher pop times.
Four to six players will be selected to participate in a home run derby following the workout. Rapsodo hitting and pitching units will be on-site to provide pro-level data and analytics to help players improve their game.
On July 17, players will be divided into two teams of 25 for the showcase game. Each team will consist of 10 pitchers and two catchers. Former major league player Lou Collier will coach the teams with Grissom and fellow former Braves Johnny Estrada and Marvin Freeman.
“It’s an honor to work with the Braves as they recognize the unique talents that Native youth bring to the game," said Bennae Calac, founder and executive director of the 7G Foundation. "7G has worked hard to address the challenges facing Indian Country. This partnership with the Atlanta Braves will help continue our mission of taking our Native youth to the next level."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.