The Atlanta Braves will host their 12th annual Pride Night on July 22 against the San Francisco Giants.
Along with the game at Truist Park, there will be pregame festivities that include a party at the Coca-Cola Roxy with remarks from Braves president and CEO Derek Schiller, and entertainment by DJ Kimber from Nonsense ATL.
With purchase of a Pride Night ticket package, fans will receive a game ticket, access to the pregame party and a Braves Pride tumbler. Each package will also include a $3 donation to Lost-N-Found, an Atlanta-based organization with a mission to end homelessness for all LGBTQ+ youth by providing them with the skills and support needed to live independently.
Along with the game and pregame festivities, the Braves announced the Pride collection to be released on the day of Pride Night, which features caps, T-shirts and novelty items sold exclusively at the Braves Clubhouse Store at Truist Park.
Pride Night is one of the announced LGBTQ+ events set to be hosted by the Braves this summer, with the team partnering with OUT Georgia Business Alliance to host the LGBTQ+ Business Summit at Truist Park in July, along with a networking event.
For more information on Pride Night or to purchase the Pride Night ticket package, visit www.Braves.com/Pride.
