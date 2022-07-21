The Atlanta Braves will host the Los Angeles Angels in a three-game series this weekend, which will be highlighted with a night dedicated to the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, and a Blooper Squishmallow giveaway.
Friday's and Saturday's games are set to begin at 7:20 p.m., while Sunday's game will start at 1:35 p.m. All three games will be broadcast by Bally Sports Southeast.
To get the series started, country music artist Brian Kelley, from Florida-Georgia Line, will perform a free pregame concert Friday on the Georgia Power Pavilion stage.
The Braves, partnering with the Ozzie Albies Foundation, will host an adoptable dog from the Lifeline Animal Project at the top of Section 218, and there will be a Friday night fireworks show following the game.
On Saturday, the Braves will host their annual night for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. Before the game, there will be a demonstration of stickball, wile the Raven Rock Dancers, a Cherokee dance group, will perform.
On display will be “Where She Walked,” an immersive artistic experience that includes photographs of Eastern Band women, along with statistics about the rate of violence against American Indian and Alaska Native women.
With the gates opening early for the EBCI events, fans will be allowed to sit in the lower level of the Home Run Porch to watch batting practice prior to the game.
On Sunday, the first 3,000 children through the gates will receive a Blooper Squishmallow pillow, and all Kids Club members and their families will be welcome to participate in a pregame parade on the field. After the game, all children ages 14 and under are invited to run the bases.
Sunday will also the University of Florida day. With the purchase of the specialty ticket package, fans will receive a co-branded Braves/Florida stadium seat.
Additionally, former Braves players Mike Hampton and Mike Mordecai will sign autographs at the Georgia Power Pavilion beginning at 11:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.