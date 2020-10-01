The Atlanta Braves have advanced to the National League Division Series in Houston.
Since fans can’t be there in person, the Braves will host watch parties at Truist Park beginning Tuesday for the series against either the Chicago Cubs or the Miami Marlins. Fans will need to adhere to all safety protocols including wearing a face mask when not drinking or eating and they will have to remain properly socially distanced. Seating areas will be divided into socially distanced areas.
Tickets can be purchased at www.braves.com/watchparty beginning Friday at 2 p.m., or fans can text watch party at 78030 to receive a text when tickets go on sale. All tickets will be digital only.
There are four experiences available for purchase:
♦ The Delta SKY360° Club will have an outside seating area on the lower level. Groups will have access to a few lower level concession stands. Tickets cost $10.
♦ The INFINITI Club will have an outside seating area, which will also give fans the option to be inside. There will be access to Mr. B’s Bourbon Bar, INFINITI Club Grille and the new Home Plate Market Grab and Go to purchase food and beverage. Tickets cost $20.
♦ There will be a field experience where fans will be separated in socially distanced pods (by 16 feet). Each pod comes with four tickets with an option to purchase two additional tickets (up to six per pod). They will have access to lower level concession stands. Tickets for a four-person pod cost $200. Each additional ticket (up to two) is $50.
♦ INFINITI Club Suites can host up to 12 people. Suite catering is available and can be pre-purchased. A suite purchase is $1,500 and includes a $750 food and beverage credit for catering.
Fans will have the option to pre-purchase parking ($10) along with their tickets and will be guided to the closest parking deck to their entrance gate.
The parties will also include in-game favorites like the cap shuffle, the tool race and “Beat the Freeze.”
Fans attending are encouraged to participate in the Braves Care supplies drive hosted by the Braves Wives. All items/proceeds will support Cobb County Schools and MUST Ministries. Non-perishable food items, school supplies, listening devices, new warm clothing, coats and hygiene items will be accepted at the gates during each of the watch parties. Fans not attending in person but would like to give, please visit www.braves.com/give to purchase items and help families in need this fall.
Fans at the Truist Park entry gates will be asked to remain socially distant in line and will undergo temperature checks.
