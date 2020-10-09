The Atlanta Braves will continue to host watch parties at Truist Park for the National League Championship Series.
Fans are asked to continue to adhere to all safety protocols, including wearing a face mask when not drinking or eating and remaining 6 feet or more apart from others.
The best-of-seven NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers will begin Monday in Arlington, Texas, continuing throughout the week without a day off. Game times had not been set by Major League Baseball as of Friday night.
There are four experiences available for purchase:
♦ The Delta SKY360 Club will have an outside seating area on the lower level. Groups will have access to a few lower-level concession stands. Tickets cost $10.
♦ The Infiniti Club will have an outside seating area, which will also give fans the option to be inside. There will be access to Mr. B’s Bourbon Bar, Infiniti Club Grille and the new Home Plate Market Grab and Go to purchase food and beverages. Tickets cost $20.
♦ There will be a field experience where fans will be separated in socially distanced pods by 16 feet. Each pod comes with four tickets, with an option to purchase two additional tickets for up to six per pod. They will have access to lower-level concession stands. Tickets for a four-person pod cost $200. Each additional ticket (up to two) is $50.
♦ Infiniti Club Suites can host up to 12 people. Suite catering is available and can be pre-purchased. A suite purchase is $1,500 and includes a $750 food and beverage credit for catering.
Guests will have the option to pre-purchase tickets along with parking ($10) at www.braves.com/watchparty.
Fans are asked to remain socially distant in line at the gates, and all fans will undergo a temperature check before entering the stadium.
