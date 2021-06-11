The Atlanta Braves will celebrate their annual pride night June 15 as they host the Boston Red Sox at Truist Park.
A pride night ticket package will be available for purchase, including access to a pregame party, a specially designed Braves Pride cooler bag, a game ticket and a $3 donation to Lost-N-Found, an organization established to end homelessness for LGBTQ youth.
A pregame party will start at 5:30 p.m. inside the Coca-Cola Roxy adjacent to the stadium, featuring a welcome from Braves president and CEO Derek Schiller. DJ Kimber from Nonsense ATL and a fashion show will also be part of the event available to approximately 2,000 fans.
Fans interested in purchasing the Pride Night ticket package can visit braves.com/pride.
